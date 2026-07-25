What Is Cockroach Janta Party's 5-Point Exam Reform Charter That Govt Has Vowed To Consider?

New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday agreed to consider the 5-point exam reform charter proposed by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The charter consists of demands which, according to the CJP, will end India's “public examination crisis”.

Here are the 5 pointers laid out by the party in the Charter:

1.Enact a New Public Examinations (Transparency, Accountability and Candidates' Rights) Act

The CJP has asked the government to replace the 2024 anti-paper leak law with a new Public Examinations (Transparency, Accountability and Candidates' Rights) Act.

Under this framework, the following proposals have been made:

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Increase the minimum punishment for organised paper leak networks from 3 years to 10 years, with confiscation of illegal proceeds, higher fines and permanent debarment.

networks from 3 years to 10 years, with confiscation of illegal proceeds, higher fines and permanent debarment. Mandate the Minister to explain every paper leak and action taken in Parliament.

Every paper leak must automatically trigger an inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, with a report to Parliament within 30 days and disciplinary action within the next 30 days.

Create an independent Examinations Ombudsman with powers to investigate examination failures on complaint or suo motu, award remedies to candidates, and issue binding directions.

Create a National Examination Vendor Authority to register, audit and debar vendors, with a single public national blacklist applicable across all central and state examinations.

Open every examination body to public scrutiny through mandatory audits, Annual Examination Integrity Reports, disclosure of vendor contracts and security audits, and reporting security breach within 48 hours.

Include a Model Framework for States to adopt, extending the same protections to examinations conducted by State Public Service Commissions, education boards, entrance tests and recruitment bodies.

2.Fix NTA, SSC and National Examination Bodies

The second point proposes that the government should end unaccountable examination agencies created by executive orders:

Dissolve NTA and establish a statutory National Testing Commission, with defined governance structure, permanent staff instead of current contractual model. Mandatory annual CAG financial and performance audits.

and establish a statutory National Testing Commission, with defined governance structure, permanent staff instead of current contractual model. Mandatory annual CAG financial and performance audits. Make the SSC a statutory body with a fixed annual examination calendar and complete every recruitment within one year of notification.

with a fixed annual examination calendar and complete every recruitment within one year of notification. End hidden vacancies by requiring every Ministry to publish annual vacancies and the SSC to publish the exact number of posts before every recruitment.

Allow States to opt out of NEET for State-quota medical seats and guarantee State representation in deciding the NEET syllabus.

3.Turn Promises Into Enforceable Legal Rights

The third pointer lists different rights that students must have:

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Right to compensation , including an automatic fee refund, free re-examination within 15 days, and fixed compensation after paper leaks, cancellations or unlawful postponements to every registered candidate.

, including an automatic fee refund, free re-examination within 15 days, and fixed compensation after paper leaks, cancellations or unlawful postponements to every registered candidate. Right to age and attempt protection , with no attempt lost and automatic extension of age eligibility after paper leaks or cancelled examinations.

, with no attempt lost and automatic extension of age eligibility after paper leaks or cancelled examinations. Right to affordable education , with no semester-wise fee hikes and 50% of seats in private medical and professional colleges at fees equivalent to government colleges.

, with no semester-wise fee hikes and 50% of seats in private medical and professional colleges at fees equivalent to government colleges. Right to certainty , through an annual examination calendar and a two-year notice period for any change in syllabus, examination pattern or eligibility.

, through an annual examination calendar and a two-year notice period for any change in syllabus, examination pattern or eligibility. Right to transparency , including access to answer keys, evaluated response sheets, normalisation methodology.

, including access to answer keys, evaluated response sheets, normalisation methodology. Right to time-bound grievance redressal, through a unified portal with acknowledgement within 48 hours, decision within 30 days, and automatic escalation to the Examinations Ombudsman.

4.Create a National Aspirant Welfare Fund

The fourth points appeals to the government to create a fund to families of the aspirants who lose their lives following paper leaks:

Financial assistance for families of aspirants who lose their lives following paper leaks.

for families of aspirants who lose their lives following paper leaks. Mandate access to mental health counselling through coaching institutes in major coaching hubs.

through coaching institutes in major coaching hubs. Regulate coaching institutes through fee transparency and protection against misleading advertisements.

5.Permanent Parliamentary Oversight

The last point stated that examination authorities should answer to the Parliament every year, and not just when there is a scandal: