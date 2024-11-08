Chhath Puja 2024 Holidays: Are Banks Open on November 8?

Bank Holiday 2024: As people celebrate the last day of Chhath Puja, banks in several states will remain shut on November 8.

On November 7, several banks remained closed in regions like Bihar , Jharkhand , Delhi, and West Bengal.

Today, November 8, banks in Bihar , Jharkhand , and Meghalaya are closed for the "Morning Arghya" of Chhath Puja, while banks in Meghalaya observe the Wangala Festival. This is followed by the usual second Saturday and Sunday bank holidays on November 9 and 10.

Bank Holidays in November 2024:

November also includes additional bank holidays for various regional events:

November 12: Egas-Bagwal, celebrated in parts of Uttarakhand.

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti a holiday in Punjab and among the Sikh community, nationwide.

November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti, observed in Karnataka.

Chhath Puja 2024: