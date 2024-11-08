Published 11:01 IST, November 8th 2024
Chhath Puja 2024 Holidays: Are Banks Open on November 8?
As people celebrate the last day of chatth Puja, banks in several states will remain shut on November 8.
- Info
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Bank Holiday 2024: As people celebrate the last day of Chhath Puja, banks in several states will remain shut on November 8.
On November 7, several banks remained closed in regions like Bihar , Jharkhand , Delhi, and West Bengal.
Today, November 8, banks in Bihar , Jharkhand , and Meghalaya are closed for the "Morning Arghya" of Chhath Puja, while banks in Meghalaya observe the Wangala Festival. This is followed by the usual second Saturday and Sunday bank holidays on November 9 and 10.
Bank Holidays in November 2024:
November also includes additional bank holidays for various regional events:
November 12: Egas-Bagwal, celebrated in parts of Uttarakhand.
November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti a holiday in Punjab and among the Sikh community, nationwide.
November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti, observed in Karnataka.
Chhath Puja 2024:
Chhath Puja is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The festivities involve four days of fasting, prayer, and rituals, mainly by women, as they offer prayers to Sun God. Devotees gather along riverbanks or ponds to offer "Arghya" at sunrise and sunset, which symbolizes gratitude and purification.
09:57 IST, November 8th 2024