New Delhi, India: Gambling online is booming these days in Canada and Australia. Participation rates among adults in these countries? 46.5% and 33.4%, respectively.

Are you one of them? Then I won’t have to tell you that Stake casino rocks. But sometimes, you may want to look beyond Stake. Say, to leverage more bonus perks. Or, try out new titles not available there. Perhaps, you’re hunting for the better bookmaker odds. Whatever the reason, I’ve got what you need!

Below, I review my fav Stake alternatives. Those are two-in-one casinos and sportsbooks. I’ve tested all of them, injecting my cash, placing cash, and withdrawing winnings. Only those with diverse games and markets, fair odds, and juicy promos got shortlisted.

So, my top 10 Stake alternatives for Canadian and Australian players.

10 Best Stake Casino Alternatives

Overview

Opening my lineup is Cloudbet, a sportsbook and a casino Stake fans love. It entered the industry in 2013 when cryptocurrencies weren’t mainstream yet. Since then, it’s become the OG of crypto gambling. A Stake sister site, Cloudbet lures bettors with a big bonus for newcomers and support for many cryptos. And after all, it's not for nothing that Cloudbet is considered one of the best crypto casinos , it's my favorite, unequivocally.

Sign-Up Offers

The bonuses Stake offers aren’t for newcomers. On Cloudbet, things are entirely different. Upon registering, you can expect the casino to match your first deposit by 100%. The maximum amount? Up to 5 BTC!

This one might seem tricky at first sight. The bonus amount gets released in increments. Each increment is worth 150 Welcome bonus points. Those points are earned by playing casino games. The time frame for bonus accumulation is 60 days.

Sports Betting

Odds

A sportsbook Stake alternative, Cloudbet offers competitive odds on most wagers. For most major leagues, the odds here are close to those at Stake. For national leagues like AHL in Canada or NRL in Australia, those seem to be more favorable.

Types of Bets

Just like sportsbook Stake, Cloudbet covers all popular bet types. Moneylines, handicaps, and prop bets are all present here. Both Stake and Cloudbet have bet builder capabilities. That is, multiple wagers within one betting slip! A fun way to boost your odds even further.

From what I saw, Cloudbet pays more attention to niche sports. Both bookmakers cover major ice hockey, rugby, cricket, and tennis leagues in Australia and Canada. But Cloudbet adds sophisticated options like bandy into the mix. For the fans of racing, there’s betting on greyhounds available.

Online Casino

Game Variety

In terms of game variety, cloudbet is a decent alternative to Stake. It’s got all that AU and CA gamblers want — slots, crash games, live dealer tables, and RNG-powered ones. But what I especially liked was their selection of high-RTP slots. I’m not talking about 98% now. On Cloudbet, I saw options with insane payout rates of 141% to 342%.

Another thing I liked? That’s the selection of provably fair titles. Good to know you’re not cheated on.

Slots are the most sought-after online casino games, and if you’re looking for best online slots 2025 , I have already prepared a fresh guide for you.

Promos

As I said, Cloudbet beats the sweepstakes casino Stake with a hefty 5 BTC welcome bonus. In addition, there’s a reward club for frequent bettors. Each wager made collects you comp points, which translates into rakeback further. A nice way to make every bet count.

On top of that, Cloudbet hosts slot tournaments. Those are just as thrilling as on Stake.

Mobile Casino

Similar to Stake, Cloudbet doesn’t have a downloadable casino app. At least, an official one.

For most Australians and Canadians (me included), that’s not an issue. I’ve played on an iPhone and an Android tablet — everything is as good as on the PC.

Payment Methods & Withdrawals

Cloudbet is a crypto-only gambling site, pretty much like Stake. But it beats all the online casinos Stake fans love with a list of supported cryptos. It accepts 38 tokens and altcoins, including the newest ones like HMSTR.

Security & Reliability

I found Cloudbet super secure. Like many Stake com similar sites, it holds a license from Curaçao eGaming. SSL encryption is also in place, meaning your data and transactions are protected. Check a padlock icon in your browser and see for yourself.

Another layer of trust? All user deposits are kept in cold storage.

Extra Features

For Esports fans, options go beyond mainstream CS2. Here, you can bet on cybersports teams in Call of Duty, League of Legends, FIFA, and more.

For Esports fans, options go beyond mainstream CS2. Here, you can bet on cybersports teams in Call of Duty, League of Legends, FIFA, and more.

2. N1 Bet — Unbeatable Sports Coverage

Overview

My next Stake com alternative is N1 Bet. This one is a subsidiary of Dama N.V.’s N1 Casino. Despite being new, it has earned the trust of Canadian and Australian bettors. The sports selection to bet on is impressive here, and the virtual casino also delivers.

Sign-Up Offers

Upon signing up, N1Bet treated me with a welcome package. What was inside? 4 deposit bonuses in a row, up to $5K in total + 200 FS. That’s what Stake doesn’t offer.

The validity period? 14 days for bonus money and 7 days for extra spins.

Sports Betting

Odds

Odds are probably the biggest N1 Bet’s selling point. This sportsbook Stake alternative keeps their margins super low — 2 to 4.5% on the biggest events. Think AHL if you’re in Canada or AFL if in Australia.

For select matches, you’ll also see boosted odds there.

Types of Bets

When it comes to sports covered, N1 Bet outshines Stake completely. Over 180 different sports in a line is no joke! Beach volleyball, lacrosse, netball…. You name it, they have it!

As almost all worthy alternatives Stake has, N1 Bet covers diverse markets. Here, you can bet either on a single or multiple outcomes.

Online Casino

Game Variety

Those who want more casino games like Stake offers will surely love N1 Bet casino. Here, you can choose from 5,000 titles sourced from big-name devs.

The most extensive category? That’s slot machines, with over 4,000 options on offer. Jackpots, megaways, and bonus buys are all at your service. Table games come in two formats — RNG-powered and live dealer tables. And if you want some quick thrills, check the instant win selection.

Promos

In addition to a solid sign-up package, N1 Bet offers reload rewards. Those are deposit matches and bonus spins. Cashback offers are also part of the game — up to 20% daily and 10% weekly on live games. And make sure to join their Telegram channel! I did so and received 111 FS, which was nice.

Heads up: bonus duration is 7 days only.

Mobile Casino

Love playing Stake casino games on mobile? You can do the same on N1 Bet! This operator doesn’t have an official app in any of the app stores. But, as the website suggests, you can open it in your device’s browser and save a shortcut on your screen. Pretty much like an app, huh?

I’ve tried it myself — works as designed. No glitches, no bugs.

Payment Methods & Withdrawals

Banking methods on this Stake com alternative go beyond crypto. N1 Bet supports credit cards, e-wallets, and old-school bank transfers. Those methods are not as fast and cost-effective as cryptocurrencies. But not everyone is crypto-savvy these days. So, it’s good to have a choice.

Security & Reliability

N1 Bet is a safe place to gamble. Backed by Dama N.V., this operator is in line with strict industry standards. All data you share with the platform is carefully protected. I’ve checked their privacy policy — the uses of your info look legit.

Extra Features

On N1 Bet, complex sports bets are also available, combining several express trains. Wager on outcomes, handicaps, totals, exact scores, or whatever — the choice is yours!

Overview

Metaspins is another Stake casino alternative regulated by Curaçao's laws. It’s one of the newest players on the block, but it’s steadily making progress. Solid player ratings on sites like AskGamblers speak for themselves.

Sign-Up Offers

Once you register at Metaspins, expect a 100% match bonus to land into your balance. The maximum amount possible? 1 BTC. Of course, I’ve seen more generous deals when comparing top Stake alternatives. But this one is still decent.

For sports bettors, there’s a $25 risk-free welcome bet. To qualify for it, deposit as little as $10.

The wagering condition is 40x for bonuses, which is not sky-high. The bonus duration is 7 days, just so you know.

Sports Betting

Odds

As a Stake alternative, Metaspins offers favorable odds on most sports. When setting up your wager, you’ll see your potential winnings in the platform’s interface.

I must also mention the in-depth stats the site provides, especially with in-play betting. These insights come in handy for making informed moves.

Types of Bets

The betting options are pretty diverse on Metaspins. Those range from straightforward bets like the results of the match to sophisticated ones like individual performance.

The sports categories will please any bettor. Among popular sports are ice hockey favored by Canadians and rugby loved by Australians. The leagues covered vary from big names like the NFL to smaller ones like college and university teams.

Online Casino

Game Variety

A Stake sister site, Metaspins also offers around 2,500 casino gaming options. As always, slots are leading the pack here. But my favorite section on Metaspins is the live casino. It’s powered by Pragmatic Play and Evolution — absolute leaders in this genre.

And I can’t help but mention provably fair titles. On most sites, those come down to arcade-style games like Mines, Aviator, and Plinko. Metaspins offers provably fair slots as well, all sourced from BGaming.

Promos

Rakeback rewards aren’t widespread bonuses Stake casino alternatives offer. With Metaspins, you can start accumulating those as you play and level up. The maximum rakeback to unlock is 120%.

Along with rakeback deals, wagers made score you comp points. The more points, the higher you rank on the VIP ladder. I liked how easy it is to track your VIP status. Once logged in, you’ll see a progress bar at the top of the page.

Mobile Casino

Most of the best Stake alternatives haven’t crafted dedicated apps yet, and Metaspins is no exception. But I was never sad about this fact. As I said, you can open it in a browser and place a shortcut to it on your home screen.

Payment Methods & Withdrawals

Metaspins is cryptocurrency-focused. As of writing, there are 15 popular tokens accepted here.

But it doesn’t limit its service to crypto holders only. Like Cloudbet and other sites similar to Stake, it supports fiat-to-crypto conversions. Note that this swap is handled by third parties, so extra charges may apply.

Security & Reliability

Speaking about security, your sensitive data is under wraps. First, Metaspins supports 2FA (don’t forget to enable it in your personal area). Then, all transactions between you and the casino are tracked using a special link to a blockchain explorer. On top of that, encryption and abuse detection systems are in place to keep things safe.

Extra Features

Compared to other sites like Stake com, in-play betting on Metaspins is more advanced. When making live bets, odds tend to change. I liked the option not to accept the updated odds and stick to the original conditions instead. I haven’t seen this feature at other bookmakers.

A quick bet is another useful tool available here. Save your default wager amount and don’t enter it manually each time.

Overview

Wild.io is a fresh gambling site like Stake run by Nonce Gaming B.V. It’s been in the market for just two years, but it’s already a prime pick for many. Australians and Canadians love it for its variety of options and valuable promos. See below for more!

Sign-Up Offers

Newcomers to Wild.io are in for a treat — a huge sign-up package awaits. It extends to your first three deposits and can reach 350% in matched amounts + 200 FS.

Prefer sports betting? Then, you can snag up to $200 in free bets upon refilling your account.

Like on Metaspins, this reward comes with a 40x playthrough and a 7-day validity period.

Sports Betting

Odds

As for odds on popular leagues, I’ve seen better offerings on other websites like Stake. But with local leagues like the Australian BBL, the odds are often unbeatable.

Types of Bets

A sportsbook Stake fans love, Wild.io covers more than 80 games to bet on. Niche sports are a standout feature here. I rarely see a bookmaker covering games like freestyle wrestling or pelota.

Both pre-game and in-play wagering are available here. The latter comes with illustrative stats updated in real time. All essential bet types are here for you — moneylines, parlays, spread, and more.

Online Casino

Game Variety

Game selection at this Stake casino alternative is truly impressive. There are 7,000+ options to choose from. Slot machines dominate the casino lobby, but other categories are also worthy.

I was pleased to see many blackjack and poker variations in the table games section. Btw, poker variants are high-RTP. The lowest rate I saw here was 95%.

Promos

Along with sign-up rewards, there are ongoing promos for Wild.io fans. Those are weekly reload bonuses, daily rakeback, and monthly rewards based on your play.

Plus, there are fun activities like the Wheel of Fortune, drops & wins, and giveaways. As lottery-style options are popular in Australia, this sweepstakes casino might appeal to AU bettors.

Mobile Casino

On-the-go gamblers don’t have to worry about mobile compatibility. Wild.io runs smoothly on any device. No dedicated app again, but that’s not an issue.

Payment Methods & Withdrawals

As for payments, nine cryptos are accepted at this time. There’s no support for fiat money yet. But the added benefits? Lightning-fast transactions and complete anonymity.

Security & Reliability

It’s highly unlikely to see Stake banned for player safety reasons. The same goes true for this casino alternative.

As a licensed operator, Wild.io doesn’t gamble with your data or funds. They won’t sell your info to any third parties. All the data gets encrypted with advanced mechanisms, which keeps transactions safe.

Extra Features

On Wild.io, it’s possible to put your accumulated comp points to use. I recently stumbled upon the Bonus Shop section in the website footer. It’s where you swap your Wild points for perks like extra spins or bonus cash.

Another standout feature? That’s responsible gambling promotions. Many Stake alternatives provide self-exclusion only. But here, you can set up limits that fit your habits — like wager, loss, and session caps.

Overview

Jackbit is also among the sites Stake casino fans are flocking to. Behind this site is Ryker B.V., an operator licensed by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board. Here, CA and AU players can get the best value out of their betting bucks.

Sign-Up Offers

For sports bettors, there’s a 100% no-risk sign-up bonus. Should you lose on your first wager, Jackbit will give you a 100% refund.

Sports Betting

Odds

Sports betting odds on Jackbit are pretty in line with the industry average. As always, it’s best to shop around. Here, I found the best odds on CFL outright recently.

Types of Bets

The sports section on Jackbit is conveniently sorted by country. That’s something that most alternatives to Stake casino lack.

Once you choose your game, you can bet on a single event or multiple ones. To boost your odds even further, you can use a bet builder.

Online Casino

Game Variety

Those who miss land-based casino vibes in Australia or Canada will love Jackbit’s live dealer tables. This site features 248 games with immersive action — 3 times more than Stake has!

The selection of RNG-powered card games is also remarkable. Baccarat, poker, and blackjack come in all sorts and flavors.

Exclusive to this site is the Mini games session. Some of the fun options here are “Chicken”, “Icefield”, and “Shooting Range”.

Promos

Sports bettors are in for a treat here. Last month, I placed 3 consequent wagers in a row. As a bonus, they gave me the fourth ticket for free! Want the same? Make sure your bets qualify — at least $10 staked with minimum odds of 1.3.

Then, there’s a bet insurance promo. Wager on at least 4 events; should any of your bets lose, you’ll get 10% cashback.

For casino enthusiasts, there are slot tournaments and free spin promos. The best part? Those bonus spins come without wagering! I haven’t seen Stake offer spin giveaways lately.

Mobile Casino

As for mobile gambling, there’s nothing new here. Both the casino and the sportsbook adjust well to any device’s screen. The experience is as smooth as on the desktop.

Payment Methods & Withdrawals

For deposits and cashouts, you can use any of the 17 supported tokens and altcoins. Those who don’t own crypto can refill their accounts with fiat. However, that won’t work for withdrawals. Keep that in mind.

Security & Reliability

This Stake casino alternative seems to be a reliable spot. Casino games come from trusted providers who have their RNGs certified. Thus, no rigged play here.

The terms on the site are clear and transparent. Nothing seemed too vague or misleading to me.

Extra Features

I liked how Jackbit designed drafts of your betting tickets. For added convenience, you can save, add, delete, or replace games to wager on.

Overview

Next up is 7Bit Casino, one of the oldest crypto betting sites out there. This one won’t replace CA and AU player the sportsbook Stake since it doesn’t work as a bookmaker. But as a casino alternative, it’s a solid pick.

Sign-Up Offers

The first area where 7Bit casino tops Stake is a huge welcome package. It extends to your first four deposits, reaching 325% in match bonuses. 250 bonus spins are also part of the deal. Looks like a solid head start. And believe me, there’s a lot to try out here!

Online Casino

Game Variety

A rich gaming lobby is what 7Bit takes pride in. It hosts over 7,000 titles from recognized suppliers and promising indie devs.

The slots section is the widest, as usual. The table games category is also exceptional. As a fan of poker, I was spoiled with choices. For Blackjack enthusiasts, I’d recommend Pontoon — a blend of Spanish and classic game of 21.

Live casino on 7Bit is also extensive, and blackjack seems to dominate it. Baccarat, Sic Bo, and Roulette are also present. If you go for any of these, remember that live dealer games don’t contribute to wagering.

Promos

7Bit’s rewards for returning players are different from the bonuses Stake Casino offers. Topping up your account on Monday or Wednesday brings you reload perks — like deposit matches and extra spins.

And if you deposit a qualifying amount within the week, you can count on cashback. No need to be a seasoned VIP to snag this bonus. Those on the lowest levels of the loyalty ladder qualify for this promo.

Plus, it pays to be a Telegram subscriber. I earned 50 free spins upon subscribing and depositing. And they keep throwing these spins twice a week.

Mobile Casino

As demands for mobile gambling are growing in both Australia and Canada, 7Bit had no option not to adapt. When I open it on my iPhone, I see no difference in functionality or experience.

I’ve gone through the entire path on mobile – from registering and depositing to betting and withdrawing. I faced no issues along the way.

Payment Methods & Withdrawals

Unlike most other sites Stake enthusiasts prefer, 7Bit casino doesn’t limit you to crypto only. Here, you can pay and withdraw with credit cards and E-wallets as well.

Fiat deposits are normally instant. But, with money-outs, you may have to wait for 2-3 days (especially with cards and bank transfers).

Security & Reliability

7Bit is a trusted name in crypto gambling, so player safety is non-negotiable. All the data gets encrypted here, and third parties have no access to it.

To give newcomers more peace of mind, 7Bit keeps all new deposits in cold storage.

Extra Features

In the gaming lobby, you can apply the “Bonus wagering” filter. A handy tool to see which games will help you clear the playthrough faster.

Overview

Unlike 7Bit, Legiano is both a sportsbook and a casino Stake alternative. Founded in 2024, this is the newest player in today’s lineup. The owner of Legiano is NovaForge LTD, a company that holds the Anjouan Gaming License.

Sign-Up Offers

Are you on Legiano for casino games? Expect to see a 100% welcome bonus of up to $750, along with 200 FS. If sports betting is your thing, leverage the first deposit reward of up to $150.

Sports Betting

Odds

As a bookmaker, Legiano keeps their betting margins low — actually, below 8%. Thus, it provides competitive odds for most sports. What’s more, those can be boosted as a part of some promo. I’ll cover those promos below, so stick around.

Types of Bets

In terms of sports coverage, Legiano is pretty comprehensive. Popular sports like soccer, ice hockey, baseball, and rugby are all present here. As for events, both global championships and local competitions are covered.

As for betting markets, Legiano’s offering is in line with what CA and AU punters want from a Stake alternative. Choose from prop bets, handicaps, totals, and spreads, along with old-school moneylines.

Online Casino

Game Variety

Despite being a new site, Legiano has already stocked its gaming collection with 4,000+ titles. All casino classics like slots, roulette, and card games come here in different variations.

Beyond conventional choices, there’s a solid lineup of instant-win games on Legiano. Those are arcade-style primarily. Think “Banana Keno”, “Prospector’s Plinko”, and “Maverick X”. And I think that fans of lotteries (hello, Australians) will appreciate the scratch card section.

Promos

Sports bettors can get up to 100% boost on multibets consisting of at least 3 events. The more qualifying selections, the greater the boost.

Besides that, you may see some betting markets displaying the “Enhanced odds” sign. Watch out for these to get a better shot at winning.

Mobile Casino

On-the-go gamblers don’t have to worry. Place bets on your fav sports or have a quick casino gaming session whenever you want. Legiano is totally mobile-friendly. No glitches on smartphones or tablets.

Payment Methods & Withdrawals

For payments, you can use both crypto and fiat money. The latter extends beyond credit cards and popular E-wallets. Canadians, for example, will see Interac e-Transfer on the list of accepted methods.

Note that with most methods, minimum deposit and withdrawal caps apply. You can check those on the “Payments” page.

Security & Reliability

A new player on the block, Legiano is actively building a reputation as a reliable provider. It partners with trusted developers and payment processors to power the website. The Anjouan license it holds speaks of its adherence to the industry standards. SSL encryption and anti-phishing software are among the security measures in place.

Extra Features

Like many other online casinos, Legiano lets you accumulate comp points as you keep spending. Those points can be further swapped for valuable perks.

Legiano approached this marketplace creatively. In addition to free bets and bonus funds (that’s pretty common), they have a Bonus Crab credit on offer. That credit can be used on a special claw machine to catch perks like cash, coins, or extra spins.

Overview

If you want to take your crypto gambling a level above, LuckyBlock is the place to be. This one is a totally Web3 Stake casino alternative. The company running it? EOD Code SRL, the Anjouan gaming license holder.

Sign-Up Offers

When registering, you get a 100% welcome reward. Its size can reach up to $25K (or equivalent). 50 FS is a cherry on the top.

Sports Betting

Odds

A sportsbook Stake alternative, LuckyBlock has modest betting margins — somewhere around 7.35% on average. Thus, the odds on most markets looked favorable to me.

Types of Bets

LuckyBlock’s sports betting platform looks comprehensive. It seems to cover all the events CA and AU bettors might be interested in. Mainstream sports? Check. Niche sports? Check. E-Sports? Check.

But, the platform goes the extra mile, offering some specialty markets. How about outright bets on TV shows or awards like Grammy and Oscar?

Online Casino

Game Variety

There are over 4,000 titles in LuckyBlock’s selection, all accessible for playing with crypto. If you’re into slots, you’ll see Megaways, Drops & Wins, and bonus buy-ins here. For thrill chasers, there’s a collection of games with over 10,000x wins.

Crash gaming options were the biggest draw for me there. “Goblin Run” and “Save the Hamster” are the ones I’ve discovered here.

Promos

Beyond a sign-up package, there’s a Wednesday reload bonus for regular players. Depending on your loyalty level, its size can range from 25% to 40%.

Other promotions cater to those with a competitive spirit. LuckyBlock hosts slots and sports betting tournaments with fun prizes — spins, cash, and tickets to events.

I also liked the score prediction game which takes place every week. With it, the top 5 predictors take home free bets on the sportsbook.

Mobile Casino

The mobile experience on LuckyBlock is top-notch. Actually, there are two ways to play on mobile — through your device’s browser and via the Telegram casino.

Each game I entered in Safari ran smoothly. Sportsbook? Odds update in real time — no need to refresh the page in your browser.

With Telegram, things are pretty intuitive. A friendly chatbot will guide you on each step — including registration, account replenishment, and placing bets.

Payment Methods & Withdrawals

Refilling your LuckyBlock account balance is done with crypto. Right now, there are 8 coins on offer. No crypto? The casino has taken care of it, so you can purchase some with fiat without going too far away.

The minimum deposit is small – $20. All to keep gambling accessible.

Security & Reliability

This Stake sister site is crypto-centered, which means ultimate privacy for you as a player. No intermediaries like banks or payment processors interfere with your transactions.

As stated in the FAQs, Luckyblock regularly tests its infrastructure against vulnerabilities. SSL encryption is also implemented on the website.

Extra Features

A truly standout feature on LuckyBlock? That’s their rapid betting experience. With this feature activated during in-play betting, you get the best live odds served to you personally. This info gets updated every 30 secs, and you don’t have to dig it yourself.

Also, you can claim a payout immediately, without waiting for the match to finish.

Overview

Empire.io is a casino alternative to Stake rather than a sportsbook. For two years already, it’s been among the top Stake replacements for Canadians and Australians. All because of its range of gambling options and compelling promos.

Sign-Up Offers

Joining Empire.io pays off. As a newcomer, expect the casino to double your deposit upon sign-up. The minimum amount to inject is $20. I think it’s a low entry for such a hefty reward.

Don’t forget about the 40x playthrough requirement. Without clearing that, you won’t be able to money out.

Online Casino

Game Variety

Empire.io has a lot to offer to casino enthusiasts. Like on most Stake com similar sites, slot machines are the biggest category. From the gaming lobby, you can filter options by volatility, RTP, or hit ratio. A handy tool for those who know what they’re after.

The live casino section is also remarkable. It offers all the classic casino vibes like roulette, baccarat, and blackjack tables. For nostalgic experiences going back to childhood, consider game shows. “Crazy Balls” by Evolution is a fun option for a Sunday afternoon.

But the true standout here? That’s the instant win games selection. Over 100 titles to choose from didn’t leave me indifferent.

Promos

For regular players, there are cashback offers on Empire.io. Depending on your wager size, the weekly refund amount can reach 20%.

Similar to Stake, Empire.io hosts thrilling tournaments. The prize pools vary from 500 USDT to 2,000 USDT. Compared to Stake, that looks somewhat modest.

I also liked the loyalty system for how accessible it is. No need to prove to anyone that you deserve to be rewarded. Just place your bets, and comp points will come your way.

Mobile Casino

Using Empire.io on mobile is no different from playing Stake casino games on the go. Just open a browser on your device, enter the site address, and enjoy the ride. No need to download anything and fill your device’s storage.

Payment Methods & Withdrawals

For replenishments and cashouts on Empire.io, you’ll need some crypto coins. Don’t have any? No worries, this site integrates with Pay.io — a gateway for swapping fiat into crypto.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal caps stand at $20 (yes, the crypto equivalent). The maximum withdrawal? A whopping 250,000 USDT!

Security & Reliability

I found that Empire.io runs under the license issued by the Government of Anjouan. It’s perfectly in line with gambling regulation standards. No funny business with your deposits, payout, or personal data.

With certified RNGs, all the games are fair and unbiased.

Extra Features

Where does Empire.io perform better? For me, it’s a solid hit ratio on most jackpot slots. See for yourself – it’s 22% to 30% on average.

Overview

Rounding up my selection of the top Stake casino alternatives is Casinobit. This one has been in business for a decade. Thus, I’m sure CA and AU punters are already familiar with it.

Sign-Up Offers

The fun starts with a welcome package. Your first three deposits will get tangible boosts — 110%, 80%, and 55%, respectively.

Online Casino

Game Variety

The gaming portfolio on Casinobit seems to overshine that on Stake. There are over 5,000 slots from renowned devs. Betsoft, Endorphina, Fugaso, and Hacksaw Gaming are just a few names to mention.

In the live casino, there are hundreds of tables to join. Evolution and Pragmatic play rule this section.

RNG-based table games are also noteworthy. The range of Baccarat variations is probably the greatest I’ve seen.

Promos

Used your sign-up rewards already? It’s time to start collecting cashback! The best part is that it adds up 24/7. Every deposit counts.

Then, there’s a VIP club with customized benefits and privileged support. But it looks like you have to display high-roller habits to qualify. Once you do, expect the Empire.io reps to contact you on the next steps.

Mobile Casino

Empire.io is fully mobile-optimized. It adjusts to any device’s screen, and your gambling experience doesn’t suffer in any way.

Payment Methods & Withdrawals

As most of the best Stake alternatives, Casinobit processes deposits and withdrawals in crypto. But, it hasn’t integrated any fiat-to-crypto exchange solution yet. So, those who don’t hold digital coins would have to purchase some on external exchanges.

To start gambling, you’ll have to inject just $10. That’s the minimum deposit cap.

For withdrawals, the maximum amount is $25,000 per day. Or, $150,000 per month.

Security & Reliability

What made me a bit skeptical about Casinobit was the absence of the license info on the site. I’ve dug a bit deeper and read through player reviews. The result? No instances of scam or fraud cases were spotted. That should sound reassuring.

Plus, as I said, Casinobit works with trusted casino suppliers. And the website itself looks protected.

Extra Features

This Stake com alternative offers an unbeatable validity period for bonuses. Here, you have 30 days (yes, the entire month) to claim and play through your reward.

Final Notes on Stake Casino Alternatives

With this selection of websites Stake fans love, you won’t be puzzled about where to spend your time gambling online. Among these, Cloudbet is shaping up to be the top Stake casino alternative.

However, other options also deliver. Sites except 7Bit, Empire.io, and Casinobit could replace Stake as both a bookmaker and a casino.

The bonuses Stake casino alternatives offer look compelling. Sign-up rewards and reload deals can give you extra funds to gamble with and extend your playtime.

Payment methods sites like Stake use come down to cryptocurrencies primarily. If you’re already in crypto, you’ll appreciate the speed and cost savings that come with it.

None of the reviewed websites like Stake has a downloadable casino app. Since each platform is mobile-friendly, that’s not an issue. Plus, there’s no need to fill your device’s storage.

My advice on choosing alternatives to Stake? Don’t settle on just one. Pick a few that seem to resonate with you. Then, proceed with registration and let the rewards come your way!

