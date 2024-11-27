Can Katrina Kaif's Skincare Secrets Make You Glow?  

Katrina Kaif, considered one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses, spilled the beans on her lates skincare hacks. In a recent video shared by Nykaa, the 'Singh Is King' actress revealed that her morning routine for ever-glowing skin. While it might sound basic, however, it could prove to be the magical potion you've been longing for.

In the video, Katrina says that a good skincare regime is crucial to anyone's beauty game. The symbol of ethereal beauty begins her day with two glasses of warm water and follows it up with celery juice.

Further, she said, “One thing I love doing for my skin is face massage. I think it is something which is so underrated. It is wonderful for the contours of your face. You can use your favourite facial oil - a few drops in your hands. And nowadays, there are so many amazing videos you can just follow, and it will show you the different ways that you can do face massage, and I love that for me. That's my favourite morning routine (sic).”

When off-duty, what does Katrina's skincare regime look like?