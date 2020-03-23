Best Sports Memoirs To Read To Inspire Yourself Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

Sports memoirs are one of the most efficient ways to get to know some of the most inspiring stories across the globe. Be it love for the craft of their game or finding redemption through sports, the memoirs help for a person to understand the ups and downs of an entire lifetime summarised in a couple of hundred pages.

While going through the tough quarantine time due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, it is important for people to remind themselves that inspiring stories are all around us and one does not need to step out to get inspired, but can also find inspiration in sports memoirs. Below are some of the best sports memoirs to read.

Addicted - Tony Adams

Addicted speaks about the story of Tony Adams, a celebrated ex-football player from England. In the book, Tony Adams has spoken in length about how his drinking problem that took over his life. One of the most standout parts of this book is that Tony Adams has given a detailed see-through about the incidents during his addiction phase and ultimately talks about redemption in life.

Open by Andre Agassi

Open stays true to its title as athlete Andre Agassi reveals intricate details about his life. Though the book hasn't been written by the athlete himself, a ghostwriter JR Moehringer was hired in order to pen Agassi's life down. The book spoke about Andre's journey from a failed marriage to substance abuse and gaining international glory.

Proud by Gareth Thomas

Gareth Thomas was Britain's first openly-gay professional rugby player. A celebrated national hero in Britain and an A-list player, but Gareth Thomas did not come out as homosexual to the public due to fears of the society. In the book, Gareth looks back at his journey and how he accepted his true identity in front of the public eye while inspiring many to do the same.

