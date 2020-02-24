Reading Batman Comics? Here Is Where To Start The Epic Superhero Series

Batman is one of the most popular superhero movie series that has been created by the DC universe. The movies were created after being heavily inspired by the comic books. A number of fans have been hooked to the Dark Knight series by reading the classic comic books of the superhero. The Batman comic series has a number of comics and here is the proper chronology of the comics and some classic ones to kickstart your Batman comic reading journey.
Also Read | The Batman's Leaked Pictures Show Robert Pattinson's New Batsuit And Bat-bike; See Pics
Also Read | 'The Batman': What Are Fans Expecting From Upcoming Robert Pattinson Starrer?
Also Read | 'The Batman': Everything We Know About The Robert Pattinson Starrer So Far
Also Read | Robert Pattinson Feared Losing Out On 'The Batman', Says It Was 'nerve-wracking'
The Batman belongs to one of the most followed characters of the DC universe. The fans have been extremely loyal to the comic books because of the outstanding stories featured in it. The comics revolve around Bruce Wayne who turns into a self-made superhero who gave up his life to an endless crusade and a war on all criminals of Gotham city. The comics also feature other superhero groups like the Justice League, the Outsiders and Batman, Incorporated.
Also Read | 'The Batman' Actor Robert Pattinson Says He Has Always Been A Fan Of The Character