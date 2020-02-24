Reading Batman Comics? Here Is Where To Start The Epic Superhero Series

Batman is one of the most popular superhero movie series that has been created by the DC universe. The movies were created after being heavily inspired by the comic books. A number of fans have been hooked to the Dark Knight series by reading the classic comic books of the superhero. The Batman comic series has a number of comics and here is the proper chronology of the comics and some classic ones to kickstart your Batman comic reading journey.

The Batman comics proper chronology

Creation: Batman in the 1940’s and 1950’s Formation of the Bat: The Neal Adams Years – Late 1960’s Through 1970’s Year One & The Modern Bat (Most New Readers Should Start Here!) Knightfall: Bane Breaks the Bat (Early 90’s) Batman: No Man’s Land (Late 90’s to Early 2000’s) Bruce Wayne Fugitive, Hush, & Under the Red Hood (Early to Mid 2000’s) Grant Morrison’s Batman Reading Order (Late 2000’s) New 52 Batman Reading Order (2011 to 2015) DC Rebirth Future of the Dark Knight (The Dark Knight Returns graphic novels)

From where to start the Batman comics

Batman: Year One

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

Batman: The Long Halloween + Dark Victory

Batman: Cataclysm + Batman: No Man’s Land

Gotham Central

Batman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 1

Batman (New 52) by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo

Batman: I Am Gotham by Tom King for DC Rebirth

Detective Comics Vol. 1: The Rise Of The Batmen

All-Star Batman Vol. 1

DC Metal

Batman: Arkham Asylum

About The Batman comics

The Batman belongs to one of the most followed characters of the DC universe. The fans have been extremely loyal to the comic books because of the outstanding stories featured in it. The comics revolve around Bruce Wayne who turns into a self-made superhero who gave up his life to an endless crusade and a war on all criminals of Gotham city. The comics also feature other superhero groups like the Justice League, the Outsiders and Batman, Incorporated.

