This Is Why Fans Think Vera Wang, 74, Is Aging Reverse; See Pics

Fashion icon Vera Wang, renowned for her bold and remarkable bridal designs, is making headlines once again, but this time for a totally different reason and not for her creativity.

The American designer, who frequently updates her fans and followers on social media, continues to dazzle with stunning photos and her breathtaking gown designs. However, what has captured attention recently is her seemingly ageless appearance, prompting many to comment that she appears to be aging in reverse.

What truly caught the eye of onlookers were youthful photos of Vera Wang at the age of 74-year-old from various occasions, leaving netizens in awe.

One viral photo series featured Wang in a white swimsuit, looking strikingly youthful and radiant. The designer captioned the post, “My SLIM AARONS moment… Happy Summer!!!”

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration. One comment read, “Some say you can tell a person’s age by their hands and neck. Lol, yeah, well, hers tell me nothing except that she’s a beautiful woman, possibly in her twenties! Wow, just wow!!”

Another humorously remarked, “Eternal youth. You must have Benjamin Button syndrome—the good reverse, of course.”

Adding to the praise, one Instagram user wrote, “I asked my daughter to guess @verawang’s age, and she said, ‘Mmm, 25.’ All hail this legendary woman!”

While Wang received widespread admiration for her youthful and energetic appearance, some netizens were quick to critique her, leaving comments like, “I wonder how much work has been done at the hands of a very good surgeon.”