Trim Bangs At Home Using These Tips During Coronavirus Quarantine

While living in the coronavirus quarantine can prove to be boring, it is crucial to maintain social distancing as it is a sure-shot way to save yourself from this deadly virus. While at home, you can indulge in many things to pass your time, and this includes giving yourself the chance to change your look. You can add some bangs to your hairstyle, or even trim your existing ones at home. Here is how to cut hair at home into bangs.

How to trim bangs at home

Style your hair and ready them for a cut

It is important to blow dry your hair after washing and before you start cutting off your hair. Natural drying can shrink your hair and can lead to short-length bangs. According to hairstylist Mylo Carrion, you must style your fringe in the way you usually wear them, may it be one side or straight down, then you need separate the bang section and remove the rest of the hair away from the scissors reach. As most bangs are longer on each side, the edges must also be clipped back.

Get ready to cut your bangs the right way

First, you need to comb your fringe to make it smooth. Then hold on to the bang section in between you the middle finger and index finger of your non-dominant hand. Your fingers must be aligned with your eyebrows to hold the hair in place. It is important to not hold your hair tightly as it might result in shorter bangs too.

Cut those bangs up

The next step is to pick up the scissors. It is very important to be careful at this point as you can hurt yourself. First, hold the scissors horizontally and trim the hair underneath your fingers. It is always nice to trim less than you think, as advised by Carrion. You need to keep the bangs just below the brow. If your bangs are angled to one side, then you need to place your fingers at the brow level, and in that same angle. Using fingers a guide, you need to cut the bangs from just beneath your fingers.

Nip the hair from the end

You now successfully have the perfect length where you want it. The next step is to grasp the fringe section again with your fingers. You need to hold your scissors vertically now, and cut V-shapes into the ends all the way across. It is important to snip just the tiniest bit of your hair. Carrion says that this will add texture to the bangs and it also softens the ones that are not trimmed straight.

