Ambedkar Jayanti Images To Share With Friends, Family And Loved Ones

Festivals

Ambedkar Jayanti images have been listed below for people to share with their family, friends and loved ones. Read below for Ambedkar Jayanti images.

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of the 'father of the Indian Constitution'. The day is also celebrated to highlight the efforts put forward by Dr Ambedkar to uplift the untouchable, labourer and women community in India. In 2020, Ambedkar Jayanti will mark the 129th birth anniversary of the influential personality. Below are some of the best Ambedkar Jayanti images and messages to send to your friends and family. 

Ambedkar Jayanti images 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 messages

  • May the Spirit of Self Confidence and Fight Against Oppression Be With Us in This Ambedkar Jayanti. Wish You All the Happy Ambedkar Jayanti. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2020
  • “If You Believe in Living a Respectable Life, You Believe in Self-Help Which Is the Best Help!” Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2020. 
  • May the spirit of Self Confidence and Fight against oppression be with us in this Ambedkar Jayanti.
  • Wish you all the Happy Ambedkar Jayanti
  • May the spirit of Self Confidence and Fight against oppression be with us in this Ambedkar Jayanti. Wish you all the Happy Ambedkar Jayanti
  • A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society. A great man is different from an eminent. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2020. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

