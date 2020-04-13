Ambedkar Jayanti Images To Share With Friends, Family And Loved Ones

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of the 'father of the Indian Constitution'. The day is also celebrated to highlight the efforts put forward by Dr Ambedkar to uplift the untouchable, labourer and women community in India. In 2020, Ambedkar Jayanti will mark the 129th birth anniversary of the influential personality. Below are some of the best Ambedkar Jayanti images and messages to send to your friends and family.

Also read: Good Friday images you can share with your friends and family

Ambedkar Jayanti images 2020

Also read: Hanuman Jayanti images that you can send your loved ones to wish them

Also read: Mahavir Jayanti images to share with your friends and family

Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 messages

May the Spirit of Self Confidence and Fight Against Oppression Be With Us in This Ambedkar Jayanti. Wish You All the Happy Ambedkar Jayanti. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2020

“If You Believe in Living a Respectable Life, You Believe in Self-Help Which Is the Best Help!” Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2020.

May the spirit of Self Confidence and Fight against oppression be with us in this Ambedkar Jayanti.

Wish you all the Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

May the spirit of Self Confidence and Fight against oppression be with us in this Ambedkar Jayanti. Wish you all the Happy Ambedkar Jayanti

A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society. A great man is different from an eminent. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2020.

Also read: April fool memes images to share this year for a hilarious April Fool's Day

Also read: Ram Navami images to send colourful wishes to your friends and family