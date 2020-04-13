Ambedkar Jayanti Images To Share With Friends, Family And Loved Ones

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of the 'father of the Indian Constitution'. The day is also celebrated to highlight the efforts put forward by Dr Ambedkar to uplift the untouchable, labourer and women community in India. In 2020, Ambedkar Jayanti will mark the 129th birth anniversary of the influential personality. Below are some of the best Ambedkar Jayanti images and messages to send to your friends and family.
