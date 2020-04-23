Fashion Revolution Day 2020: Everything You Need To Know About It

Every year, Fashion Revolution Day is celebrated on April 24. Fashion Revolution Day marks the sad demise of the 2013 Rana Plaza building collapse where 1133 people had died and over 2500 were injured. The day was founded by two of the founders of the group Fashion Revolution, Carry Somers and Orsola de Castro. Let's take a look at Fashion Revolution Day 2020.

Fashion Revolution is a non-profit global movement with amendments in nearly 100 countries around the world. It campaigns for systematic reform of the fashion industry with an aim on the need for greater transparency in the supply chain of fashion. It directly urges for transparency and sustainability. This day also transforms into a whole week. This Fashion Revolution week 2020, you can post pictures on social media with the hashtag #whomademyclothes

On this day, various organizers encourage people to ask their favourite clothing brands, “who made my clothes?” The goal is to create greater transparency in the fashion supply chain and to point out some of the deplorable conditions in which the workers have to work.

Fashion Revolution history

On April 24, 2013, a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, collapsed killing 1,133 workers and injuring around 2,500. This was one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the clothing manufacturing industry. The Rana Plaza building was known to have been built with substandard materials under faulty conditions, and yet the factory stayed active up until the deadly collapse. This shows the deplorable conditions in which the workers have had to work.

Now, the Fashion Revolution global movement, which teams up with over 100 countries around the world, calls for transparency and sustainability. Fashion revolution celebration involves organizers encouraging social media involvement and awareness. They say one of the main ways to get involved is through social media, asking people to use the #whomademyclothes hashtag. You can do you part by clicking a picture of yourself and using the same hashtag.

