How To Celebrate Akshaya Tritiya At Home During Coronavirus Lockdown

Akshaya Tritiya is an annual springtime festival of the Hindu and Jain communities. The festival is commonly referred to as Akti or Akha Teej. Every year, this festival is celebrated on the third Tithi of Bright Half of Vaisakha month. This time of the year is usually considered as an auspicious time regionally by the people who celebrate it. This particular festive period also describes the "third day of unending prosperity”. But this year, everyone will have to celebrate this festival inside their houses due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Read more about how to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya at home.

How to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya at home?

Usually, devotees observe the year-long alternative fasting day called Varshi Tapa. They celebrate the festival by waking up early and getting ready for the day. According to the rituals, the devotees often smear sandalwood paste to the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for financial stability. During these rituals, Lord Kubera is also invoked for good fortune. Then the devotees recite the Vishnu Sahasranama to get blessings from the god. The devotees then donate clothes to the needy and Brahmins are given special offerings, which, however, cannot be done from home. However, money can be donated to the needy or to relief efforts instead. A small lamp with ghee is placed on the right side of the main entrance door of the house. This is done to invite prosperity and harmony in the family.

Akshaya Tritiya celebration mantra

Please Lord Kubera and worship the Kuber Yantra to seek divine blessings from the God of Wealth. Offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati along with Lord Ganesha by worshipping the Ganesha Yantra for auspicious beginnings and special favours. May This Akshaya Tritiya Bring You Prosperity And Joy!

