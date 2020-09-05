Happy Teachers' Day Quotes: Quotes & Wishes To Send To Fathers On This Day

Every year September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' day in India. This special day for teachers and students is celebrated in the memory of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as it is his birth anniversary. Radhakrishnan was born in a poor Brahmin family in Tiruttani, in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh in 1888. He went on to become a great scholar, philosopher and also a Bharat Ratna award recipient. In spite of unfavourable circumstances, Radhakrishnan became the first Vice President of India and also the second President of Independent India.

Students across the country take this day as an opportunity to express their gratitude to the unsung heroes of their life, their teachers. However, one of the first teachers that any person encounters in their life is their Father. Fathers often become the life-long teacher and guiding light for their child’s life. Hence, here are some heartfelt Teachers Day quotes for your Dad.

Here are Teachers Day Quotes for Dad

You are perhaps the only teacher who assured me that everything is possible to achieve in life if we divert all the life energy in attaining that goal. Happy teachers day!

Respected sir, you have the rare ability to teach the most difficult subject in the simplest way. If it wasn’t you, I would have failed so many times. Thank a lot for your priceless contribution. Have a splendid teachers day!

It’s your ability to understand the mindset of every mindset that makes you stand apart from the rest of the teachers. Happy teachers day!

What you teach your children, you also teach their children. Unknown

The quality of a father can be seen in the goals, dreams and aspirations he sets not only for himself, but for his family. Reed Markham

I talk and talk and talk and I haven't taught people in 50 years what my father taught by example in one week. Mario Cuomo

She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life was the love and teachings of her father. Harper Lee

It's the courage to raise a child that makes you a father. Barack Obama

My father didn't tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it. Clarence Budington Kelland

By the time a man realizes that may be his father's teachings were right, he usually has a son who thinks he's wrong. Charles Wadsworth

Just taught my kids about taxes by eating 38 per cent of their ice-cream. Conan O'Brien

