Diet Studies Show Intermittent Fasting May Have Health Benefits

Intermittent fasting has evidently garnered a lot of attention by fitness enthusiasts as it has quickly risen to become one of the most preferred ways of dieting by the mainstream public. Intermittent fasting is reportedly linked to providing a number of health benefits like controlling blood sugar levels and maintaining heart rate. Now, Mark Mattson from John Hopkins University has shed definitive light on how intermittent fasting can help people build a better lifestyle.

Intermittent fasting may provide a better lifestyle

Mark Mattson is a neuroscientist who has narrowed the broad concept of Intermittent fasting into time-bound patterns of eating. According to him, intermittent fasting generally falls into two categories, time-restricted feeding and the 5:2 intermittent fasting. Time-restricted feeding revolves around the idea of restricting eating to only 6-8 hours whereas 5:2 intermittent fasting revolves around people limiting themselves to one meal two days each week.

A recent study also suggests that altering times of fasting supports the health of body cells. Being on an intermittent fasting diet allows your cells to use their resources of sugar-based energy and then starts converting fat into energy in a slow metabolic process. The study suggests further that intermittent fasting also has decreased blood pressure, blood lipid levels and resting heart rates.

Mark Mattson is reportedly convinced that intermittent fasting is one of the best ways to lose weight. Multiple studies on the effects of intermittent fasting have come forward which suggest that it is indeed a healthy way to lose weight and consume energy. Mark Mattson added furthermore that people are at a transition point where information about intermittent fasting could soon be adapted into the medical school curriculum along with standard advice about health and diet.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is in no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.