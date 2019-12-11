Mughlai Food In Mumbai: Try Out These Bloggers' Favourite Mughlai Heavens

Mughlai cuisine includes the dishes developed since the medieval Mughal empire and its cultural centres that still exist at current times as well. Mughlai dishes are majorly consumed in south Asia, central Asia and the middle east. The dishes have the influence of Turkish and Persian cuisine from where the Mughals actually hailed from. Mughal dishes primarily include Haleem, rogan josh, biryani, keema, kebab, pasanda to name a few. Here are some best Mughal restaurant recommendations that are the bloggers' favourite.

Best Mughlai food in Mumbai

Khyber

Venue: 145, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra

The restaurant is known for its authentic Mughal cuisine served in the darbar like vibe. Khyber is an iconic award-winning restaurant serving rich North Indian food items made with Mughlai recipes.

Ummrao

Venue: C.T.S No 215 Andheri Kurla Road Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra

It is located at Chakala and serves as one of the perfect cosy places for Mughlai cuisine lovers. It is considered to be a modern Nawabi Dastarkhan.

Persian Darbar

Venue: Kurla, Bandra, and Marol branches

It is a family restaurant with branches at Kurla, Bandra, and Marol in Mumbai. It boasts of providing authentic Mughlai food as well and it is not wrong. The restaurant provides catering services as well.

Bademiya

Venue: Apollo Bundar, Horniman Circle, Mohammad Ali Road.

The Kebabs are the USP of this restaurant. Bademiya is considered to be the oldest street food restaurant in Mumbai which has now grown up to be an iconic restaurant chain now.

Some honourable mentions for Mughlai food recommendations would include restaurant like Zaffran, Kangan in Goregaon, Koyla in Colaba, Copper Chimney, Mulk in Andheri, Peshawari in Chakala, Noor Mohammadi in Mohammad Ali Road to name a few.

