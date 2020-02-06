Oatmeal Vs Oats; What's The Difference Between The Two Breakfast Options?

Oats are among the healthiest grains on earth and are among the top choices for breakfast. They are a gluten-free whole grain and a great source of important vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. In fact, oatmeal and oats reportedly have many health benefits that include weight loss, lower blood sugar levels and a reduced risk of heart disease.
Read | Healthy Snacks Like Oatmeal And Khakras That You Should Keep At Work
Read | Oatmeal Benefits Which Will Make Your Skin Look Good And Feel Better
Many people think that oatmeal and oats are the same, hence oats breakfast is same as oatmeal. But there is a difference between the two. It is like saying corn and cornflakes are the same things or cornflakes is the result of cooking corn. Read below to know the difference between oatmeal and oats and the difference between these two breakfast options.
Read | Veg And Ricotta Ravioli Recipe That You Must Try At Home
Read | Essential Rice Water Benefits For Your Hair You Must Be Aware Of
Read | Here's How To Make Vanilla Cinnamon Oatmeal For A Healthy Breakfast At Home
Read | Oats Pongal Recipe: Learn How To Make This Healthy Dish Easily At Home