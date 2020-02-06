Oatmeal Vs Oats; What's The Difference Between The Two Breakfast Options?

Oats are among the healthiest grains on earth and are among the top choices for breakfast. They are a gluten-free whole grain and a great source of important vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. In fact, oatmeal and oats reportedly have many health benefits that include weight loss, lower blood sugar levels and a reduced risk of heart disease.

Oats breakfast

Many people think that oatmeal and oats are the same, hence oats breakfast is same as oatmeal. But there is a difference between the two. It is like saying corn and cornflakes are the same things or cornflakes is the result of cooking corn. Read below to know the difference between oatmeal and oats and the difference between these two breakfast options.

Oatmeal vs oats

Oats refer to whole grain oats which are cylindrical in shape and are in raw and unprocessed form. They are often fed to livestock. Oatmeal is typically rolled oats and is cut thinly so that they can be cooked within a few minutes. They are mushier.

Oats are sometimes also called steel cut oats and are cut randomly so that they are in smaller pieces than the whole grain, but are still unprocessed. Oatmeal on the other hand, while still is a cereal that is created from the grain, is usually in the form of 1-minute oats or instant oatmeal. The rolled oats that have been pre-cooked and re-hardened for faster cooking times. It is softer and mushier than other rolled oats.

Oats may be cooked for human consumption but take longer to cook and must be soaked in water before cooking. Oatmeal, on the other hand, are ready to eat and are easy to prepare. They can also be prepared instantly without much effort and time.

Image Credits: Shutterstock