Diet And Food Restrictions Often Lead To Loneliness, According To Studies

Health

Diet and any other food restrictions can lead you to feel lonely; here's how eating together with peers can help you lead a populous and healthy way of life

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
diet

Eating with family and friends during the holiday season is often associated with populous and crowded atmosphere. However, if one has dietary restrictions or controlled food intake in a group full of people it can often stimulate to being lonely, suggests a study. People with controlled food or diet due to inhibitions to health issues or cultural or allergy issues can feel lonely during group dinners or outings, according to suggestions from studies conducted by Cornell University.

Food restrictions lead to loneliness? 

According to research fellow and lead author Kaitlin Woolley in Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, not eating due to several restrictions or inhibitions on food can often give the person a feeling of loneliness. Despite being present at the table, a feeling of loneliness is in effect. He or she can be physically present at the table but still dwindle in emotions due to not being able to bond over a shared meal.

In over six studies and several group experiments conducted by Curtis, Cornell and other universities, it is suggested that children, as well as adults, are prone to loneliness if they are having food restrictions. According to Woolley, people without any restrictions are more prone to communicating and bonding. On the other hand, people with food restrictions feel increased loneliness. For a mutual belonging feel, it is important to eat together according to these studies. 

Published:
COMMENT
