Diet And Food Restrictions Often Lead To Loneliness, According To Studies

Eating with family and friends during the holiday season is often associated with populous and crowded atmosphere. However, if one has dietary restrictions or controlled food intake in a group full of people it can often stimulate to being lonely, suggests a study. People with controlled food or diet due to inhibitions to health issues or cultural or allergy issues can feel lonely during group dinners or outings, according to suggestions from studies conducted by Cornell University.

Also Read | Diet Has Greater Impact On Women's Emotional Well-being Compared To Men, Suggests Study

Food restrictions lead to loneliness?

According to research fellow and lead author Kaitlin Woolley in Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, not eating due to several restrictions or inhibitions on food can often give the person a feeling of loneliness. Despite being present at the table, a feeling of loneliness is in effect. He or she can be physically present at the table but still dwindle in emotions due to not being able to bond over a shared meal.

Also Read | Dopamine Fasting And Other Diet Trends That We May Need To Bid Farewell To In 2019

Holiday celebrations often revolve around eating, but those with food restrictions are more likely to feel lonely when they can’t share in what others are eating, according to new research by @CornellMBA's @Kaitlin_Woolley. #food #psychology #holidays https://t.co/ZsbJE3VS3l — Lindsey Hadlock (@LHadlock) December 23, 2019

Also Read | Solar Eclipse December 2019: How Does It Affect The Sleep And The Dietary Patterns?

In over six studies and several group experiments conducted by Curtis, Cornell and other universities, it is suggested that children, as well as adults, are prone to loneliness if they are having food restrictions. According to Woolley, people without any restrictions are more prone to communicating and bonding. On the other hand, people with food restrictions feel increased loneliness. For a mutual belonging feel, it is important to eat together according to these studies.

Also Read | Health: Adding Chilli Peppers To Your Diet May Reduce Risk Of Heart Attacks, Says Study

Also Read | Rock Salt Benefits And Reasons: Here's Why You Should Add The Mineral To Your Diet