Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh Is The First Indian Woman WHO Regional Director

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh is the first Indian national woman to assume the office of WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia on February 1, 2014. She is currently serving her second five-year tenure in office when she was re-elected by the Region’s 11 Member States in September 2018. Read on to know more about her.
Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh is married to A. Didar Singh. Just like Dr Poonam, Didar Singh is an ex-IAS official as well. There was an instance where the two were standing against each other in an official capacity as Dr Poonam Khetrapal was a votary of strong anti-tobacco policies and her husband was advocating the cause of those affected due to anti-tobacco stance of the government. At the time, Dr Khetrapal was the WHO regional director and Didar Singh was the FICCI General Secretary.
