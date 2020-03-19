What Is Dating Anxiety? Know The Causes And Measures That One Can Take To Curb This

Dating someone can be one of the most beautiful experiences that one has in their life. But, it is not that easy as many people feel extremely anxious about how their date will go, to the extent that they even consider cancelling it. According to an article on a news portal, this is known as dating anxiety and it is a real problem.

What brings about dating anxiety disorder?

There can be many reasons why one feels anxious and curious before going on a date. One of the most central reasons is the need to feel perfect and impress the potential partner. Over-stressing about this can lead to disaster. Some people also have low self-esteem, which makes it difficult for them to present themselves.

In moments like this, it becomes important to remember that there is a chance that the other person might also be going through the same situation. This can help you relax and understand that you need to make things easier for yourself as well as your date. Dating anxiety signs also include wanting to cancel the date and dressing up multiple times to get the right outfit.

What makes one anxious?

Sometimes, too much curiosity in the mind can lead to anxiety. A person is curious about the date and thinks about what should go right or what might go wrong. All of this builds up anxiety in the head. Another possibility is that the venue that you have chosen to meet your date could make you nervous.

What can one do to curb dating anxiety

If you are going to a new place, you can politely ask your partner to change the venue to somewhere you are comfortable and familiar in. It is also not uncommon to take a friend along with their date so that you feel more relaxed. It is also necessary to keep an open mind, know about their likes and dislikes and also get know what are th activities that you can do together. It is important to focus on your date rather than stressing over yourself.

Source: Shutterstock