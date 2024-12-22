Published 08:27 IST, December 22nd 2024
Sara Tendulkar’s Stunning Aussie Getaway: December Sun, Sand, And ‘Mermaid Vibes’
Check out Sara Tendulkar's Australian gateway, where she's oozing mermaid vibes and much more.
Sara Tendulkar just gave us serious vacation envy with her recent beach getaway in Australia, and yes, it’s as dreamy as it sounds. The 27-year-old made sure to document her time at the jaw-droppingly beautiful Lizard Island in Queensland, sharing Instagram snaps that screamed paradise.
Sara Tendulkar's mermaid-style beach vacation
From clear skies to turquoise waters and soft white sand, Sara’s holiday album is basically a masterclass in beachside relaxation. In one photo, she’s soaking up the sun in a breezy olive-green dress, showing off her enviable beach bod and effortlessly chic style. The dress, with its plunging neckline and backless design, was accessorized to perfection with gold bangles, heart-shaped earrings, a Rudraksha bracelet, and a straw hat. Can we say mermaid vibes?
Sara's complete look: Know all about it
Sara kept her beach look breezy but glam, with beach waves, glowing skin, and a makeup look that included glossy pink lips and feathered brows. Her flawless vibe was rounded off with French manicured nails, because why not? And let’s not forget her stunning shell collection that made an appearance—adding just the right touch of coastal chic.
Fan-frenzy over Sara's look
As always, the internet couldn’t get enough of Sara’s vacation style. Comments like “Mermaid vibes” and “Such a beauty” flooded her posts. Tania Shroff dropped a “okkkk aesthetic,” and even Tourism Australia got in on the action, calling it “one of the many slices of paradise on the Great Barrier Reef 💙.”
