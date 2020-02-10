5 Reasons To Visit Milton Hershey's Town In Pennsylvania USA

Who does not love Hershey’s kisses? Not many may know this, but there is actually a town in Pennsylvania, USA, named Milton Hershey after the famous chocolatier who invented the brand. A pilgrimage for all chocolate lovers, here's why one should visit Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Milton Hershey’s town

Milton Hershey, or Mr Hershey, as he was popularly known, built a big factory in this town that later earned its name from it. He had envisioned a whole community around his factory and built a model town for his employees. This included homes, public transportation, quality public school, and recreational opportunities.

Hershey’s Chocolate World

Hershey’s Chocolate World is another attraction of Milton Hershey’s town. The place shows how chocolate is made on a free tour. One can also have taste the Hershey’s-inspired drinks and treats.

There is also a souvenir shop that sells unique and Hershey’s-themed souvenirs and gifts to take home. There are also a number of activities like making your own candy bar. This perhaps would be the only reason to visit the place for some.

Hersheypark in Milton Hershey's town

An important attraction in Milton Hershey’s town is the amusement park there. Hersheypark has a variety of roller coasters and thrilling rides for every age group. The kid’s area has over 20 rides alone. The admission fee to Hersheypark covers access to all the rides, attractions, and entertainment together with The Boardwalk (waterpark inside Hersheypark). The admission fee also includes entry to ZooAmerica.

Hershey Park camping resort

For those interested in “glamping”, Hersheypark Camping resort in Milton Hershey’s town is the place to be. One can choose from a range of Deluxe Cabins, Log cabins, or stay in an RV or at a tent campsite.

The guests at Hersheypark camping resort have access to a Country Store, swimming pools, and also the kiddie pool, indoor game room, Horseshoe pits, basketball-volleyball-shuffleboard courts, movie nights, and many more. The place also provides other amenities like Wi-Fi.

The Spa at Hotel Hershey

Also known as the Chocolate Spa, The Spa at Hotel Hershey in Milton Hershey’s town is reportedly one of the most luxurious places on earth. The spa is famous for its signature chocolate treatment but it also offers traditional spa treatments. The place has over 53 treatment rooms in all.

One does not have to be a guest at the hotel to enjoy the spa. The Spa at Hotel Hershey is also perfect for a romantic getaway or anniversary celebration.

