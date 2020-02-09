Gardens In Chennai To Spend Some Quality Time; From 'Besant' To 'Guindy National Park'

Chennai is known to be one of the most vibrant cities in India. Though the city is filled with a number of beaches and art galleries, its natural bounty has translated into various beautiful gardens emerging across the city. Below are some of the best gardens to visit in the beautiful city of Chennai.

Besant Gardens (Huddlestone Gardens)

Known as one of the biggest green spaces in Chennai, the Besant gardens also has a historic background. The Besant gardens are considered to be a part pf Adyar's Theosophical Society campus, which is home to a vast untouched ecosystem. Spanning across almost 260 acres, the Besant Gardens includes exotic trees and several species of fauna such as bats, wild cats and jackals.

Guindy National Park

The Guindy national park is the 8th smallest national park of India. The tropical forest of the Guindy national forest is home to blackbucks, jackals and a number of butterfly species. Snakes are one of the biggest attractions to the Guindy national park as on the edge of the forest is the Chennai snake park with pythons and cobras.

Tholkappia Poonga (Adyar Eco Park)

The ecological park set up by the government of Tamil Nadu in order to restore the ecological balance of the wetlands situated in the area. The park boasts 160 species of trees which attracts many tourists from around the world. The park spans across a whopping 358 acres of land, out of which 65% is covered by water. a total of 143 species of fish and amphibians can be found in the Adyar Eco Park.

Photo Credit - Michal Mrozek on Unsplash