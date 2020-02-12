The Debate
Most Visited Cities In India: From Historic City Of Delhi To Pink City Jaipur

Travel

India has a vast number of cities, all of which attract different types of tourists every year. Here is a look at the most popularly visited cities in India.

most visited cities

India is a diverse country with regards to culture, tradition, places, and people. The beautiful cultural artefacts, relics of old civilisations, religious monuments of multiple faiths, and a mix of heritage sites with modern attractions, makes it one of the best countries to visit. The country has all the diversity, which makes travelling a more beautiful experience than it already is. This post talks about the best cities to travel to in India.

Top Five Most Visited Cities

1. Agra

The biggest reason for this Indian city’s popularity in the world is the Taj Mahal. Built as a symbol of love by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal, it is regarded as one of the seven wonders of the world as well as a recognized UNESCO World Heritage site. In this city situated in the state of Uttar Pradesh, you can visit wonderful attractions like the town of Fatehpur Sikri (was the capital of Mughals in ancient times) and Agra fort.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. Jaipur

Jaipur, more popularly known as the Pink City for the pale look of terracotta buildings, is an Indian city frequented by tourists quite often. Historically rich forts and monuments like the Jantar Mantar, Amber Fort, Nahargarh Fort, Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal, and Deewan-e-aam attract tourists to the capital of Rajasthan. The City Palace equipped with gardens, museums, and courtyards is favourite amongst travellers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. Chennai

Marina beach is the longest beach in India that stretches along the Coromandel coast of Bay of Bengal for about 12 km. It is the prime tourist attraction in Chennai. Some other main attractions in this city located in the southern part of India (in Tamil Nadu state) include Fort St.George, Santhome Cathedral, Kapaleeshwar temple, and the Guindy National Park.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. Mumbai

Also termed as the ‘financial capital of India’ or the ‘City of Dreams’, Mumbai is home to around 20 million people. The Gateway of India stone arch standing tall at the Mumbai harbour waterfront, along with the Elephanta caves situated offshore, are the major tourist attractions. It is city that has several attractions – the promenade at Marine Drive, the amusement part Essel World, the beaches of Chowpatty, Juhu, and Aksa, the wonderful Hanging gardens, as well as the religious spots like Siddhivinayak temple, Mahalaxmi temple, Haji Ali Dargah, Mount Mary church, ISKCON temple, and more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5. Delhi

The capital of India, Delhi, has much to offer in terms of forts, monuments, and historical sites. Beautiful examples of the Mughal architecture include the Jama Masjid, which is one of the best-designed mosques in the world. Numerous world heritage sites like the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and Humayun's Tomb are some of the tourist attractions in Delhi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All of these cities in India are wonderfully equipped with heritage sites and deep historical relevance. The diverse culture and architectural brilliance combine to make India one of the best places to visit. The above listed are some of the most visited cities in India.

Image courtesy - Sudarshan Poojary on Unsplash

