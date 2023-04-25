Last Updated:

Republic Summit: Army Chief Gen Pande Avers 'Agniveers Will Benefit The Force And Society'

General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff, at the third edition of Republic Summit 2023 stressed on the importance of the Agnipath scheme.

General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff, at the third edition of Republic Summit 2023 stressed on the importance of the Agnipath scheme, which was launched by the Central government to hire individuals for the Army, Navy, and Airforce. He asserted, "agniveers will benefit force and society as they are more technologically sound".  

It is to mention that the Agnipath scheme is a transformative reform that has brought a paradigm shift in how armed forces manage their human resources. 

COAS on 5 domains of transformation for the IAF

The two-day summit has been themed on "Time of Transformation" and would witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. Apart from the Agnipath scheme, the COAS also enlightened about 5 domains of transformation for the Indian Armed Forces. During the Republic Summit, he went on to share five domains of transformation for the Indian Armed Forces:

  1. Force restructuring and optimisation
  2. Infusion of technology and modernisation
  3. Systems, processes and functions
  4. Realms of human resources management and Agniveer/Agnipath
  5. Jointness and integration

The Army Chief added, "On our own side in the last 9-10 years, a lot of impetus has been given to the borders. Made significant strides in terms of connectivity and communication infrastructure. Communication infrastructure has also improved. More needs to be done. I am hopeful as far as the infrastructural development goes. We are moving in the right direction."

