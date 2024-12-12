Published 15:00 IST, December 12th 2024
ISRO’s C20 Cryogenic Engine Successfully Passes Critical Test with Restart System
The C20 cryogenic engine, designed for future space missions, has successfully passed a critical test under ambient conditions.
- Science News
The Indian Space Research Organization has achieved another significant milestone.
The C20 cryogenic engine, designed for future space missions, has successfully passed a critical test under ambient conditions. This engine features a restart enabling system, marking an important step toward advanced space capabilities.
According to ISRO, the test is a crucial development for future missions requiring engine restarts in space, such as those involving complex orbital maneuvers or multi-satellite launches. The ability to restart engines mid-mission expands the flexibility and scope of ISRO’s space operations.
The C20 engine, known for its high efficiency and reliability, is a critical component of ISRO’s cryogenic upper stage technology. Cryogenic engines use supercooled liquid fuels, making them suitable for high-energy requirements in space missions.
This latest achievement highlights ISRO’s dedication to advancing its space technologies and enhancing its capabilities for ambitious future projects. With the successful completion of this test, ISRO is another step closer to realizing its vision of pushing the boundaries of space exploration.
Updated 15:00 IST, December 12th 2024