ISRO’s C20 Cryogenic Engine Successfully Passes Critical Test with Restart System

The Indian Space Research Organization has achieved another significant milestone.

The C20 cryogenic engine, designed for future space missions, has successfully passed a critical test under ambient conditions. This engine features a restart enabling system, marking an important step toward advanced space capabilities.

According to ISRO, the test is a crucial development for future missions requiring engine restarts in space, such as those involving complex orbital maneuvers or multi-satellite launches. The ability to restart engines mid-mission expands the flexibility and scope of ISRO’s space operations.

The C20 engine, known for its high efficiency and reliability, is a critical component of ISRO’s cryogenic upper stage technology. Cryogenic engines use supercooled liquid fuels, making them suitable for high-energy requirements in space missions.