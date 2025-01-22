VIDEO: Debate With Arnab, Glaring Inconsistencies In Saif Probe, The New 'Saif Theory' Doesn't Add Up

In this gripping analysis, Arnab delves deep into the 'Saif Stabbing' case, challenging the official theory and highlighting glaring inconsistencies in the investigation. With critical questions surrounding the Mumbai Police’s handling of the probe, Arnab seeks to uncover the truth behind the shocking incident. Does the police have all the answers, or is there more to the story than meets the eye? Join Arnab as he decodes the mystery and exposes the holes in the 'Saif Theory.' Saif Ali Khan, admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed during a robbery attempt at his home five days ago, walked out of the private medical facility on Tuesday evening. The 54-year-old actor got into a car after leaving the hospital upon getting discharged and later reached his Satguru Sharan residence in Bandra, located at a short distance from Lilavati Hospital. The first visuals of the actor's return are doing rounds on social media.