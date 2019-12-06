KB Vs ANA Dream11 EuroLeague Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Saski Baskonia will be hosting Anadolu Efes for a Round 12 match in the EuroLeague Basketball tournament at Fernando Buesa Arena. The game is scheduled to start by 1:30 AM IST on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Anadolu will be eying their 6th consecutive win in the EuroLeague. They are placed at the top of the table. They have registered 9 wins in 11 games they played. On the other hand, Baskonia are placed in the 9th position. They have registered 5 wins in 11 games so far.

We were all together with our One Team ambassador @TolgaGecim and #FanClub members in the 6th session of @OTEuroLeague which we realized in Levent Facilities of @merkeztsydorgtr! #WhereIStand pic.twitter.com/SNGxx0iyAX — Anadolu Efes SK (@AnadoluEfesSK) December 5, 2019

KB vs ANA Dream11 Top picks

Anadolu Efes’ Shane Larkin holds the best player in this season’s Euro League. He leads the whole Euro League with 22 points per game. Meanwhile, the Saski Baskonia side also have Tornike Shengelia on their roster. He ranks fourth this season with 18.7 points per game.

Fancy winning a signed Vasilije Micic jersey? 👀



Answer these questions about the @AnadoluEfesSK guard to be in with a chance of winning his jersey! ⬇️#GameON — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) December 3, 2019

KB vs ANA squads

Saski Baskonia: Shavon Shields, Tornike Shengelia, Tornike Shengelia, Nik Stauskas, Matt Janning, Michael Eric, Lautaro Lopez, Pierria Henry, Achille Polonara, Ajdin Penava, Achille Polonara, Luca Vildoza, Miguel Gonzalez, Youssoupha Fall, Ilimane Diop

Anadolu Efes: Shane Larkin, Krunoslav Simon, Chris Singleton, Rodrigue Beaubois, Dogus Balbay, Sertac Sanli, Bugrahan Tuncer, Vasilije Micic, Shane Larkin, Alec Peters, Tibor Pleiß, Bryant Dunston

KB vs ANA Dream11 team and prediction

PG: P Henry

SG: N Stauskas, S Larkin (Captain)

SF: S Shields

PF: T Shengelia (Vice-Captain), C Singleton

C: Y Fall, T Pleiss

Anadolu players are expected to bring you more points and start as favourites to win.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results in your game.

