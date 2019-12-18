OLY Vs BCK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Olympiacos BC will go head to head against BC Khimki Moscow squad in the Euro League Basketball 2019 championship on Thursday, December 19, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 12:30 AM IST. Olympiacos are placed 12th on the points table with 10 points. They have registered win-loss record of 5-8 so far in the 13 matches they played. On the other hand, the Khimki side are placed on the 7th position with 14 points. They have registered win-loss record of 7-6 in the 13 matches they played.

Also Read | ZEN Vs MTA Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

OLY vs BCK Dream11 top picks and previous clashes

In their previous clash, the Khimki side had a 104-87 win against Alba Berlin. Devin Booker scored 24 points for the winning team and Alexey Shved scored 22 points. Meanwhile, Olympiacos BC recorded a 77-93 loss against Real Madrid in their last encounter. Sasha Vezekov and Will Cherry scored 12 points each.

Also Read | LeBron James' No-look Pass For Dwight Howard's Dunk Vs Hawks Sends NBA Fans Into A Frenzy

OLY vs BCK squads

Olympiacos: Vassilis Spanoulis, Nikola Milutinov, Georgios Printezis, Vassilis Spanoulis, Antonis Koniaris, Brandon Paul, Sasha Vezenkov, Aleksej Pokusevski, Nikos Arsenopoulos, Antonis Koniaris, Ethan Happ, Mindaugas Kuzminkas, Kostas Papanikolaou, Kevin Punter, Mindaugas Kuzminkas, Wade Baldwin IV, Augustine Rubit, Will Cherry

BC Khimki Moscow squad: Alexey Shved, Chris Kramer, Devin Booker, Janis Timma, Sergey Karasev, Vyacheslav Zaytsev, Egor Vialtsev, Andrei Desiatnikov, Jonas Jerebko, Sergey Monia, Anthony Gill, Stefan Jovic, Evgeny Valiev, Maksim Barashkov, Jeremy Evans, Dairies Bertans

Also Read | Stephen Curry And Ayesha Curry Get Matching Tattoos To Honour Their Children

One squad, one mission.



In the second and final episode of their first adventure, #HeroLeague stars play in a fully packed Lanxess Arena in Cologne to accumulate human passion as the only energy source that can save the earth from destruction.



How will this end? 🦸‍♂️🍿 pic.twitter.com/5V9GxM0B5j — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) December 16, 2019

Also Read | LeBron James Unsure About Playing With Son Bronny James In NBA Because Of His Sore Body

OLY vs BCK Dream11 team and prediction

Point Guard: Stefan Jovic (Vice-Captain), Vyacheslav Zaytsev

Shooting-Guard: Brandon Paul, Alexey Shved (Captain)

Small-forward: Janis Timma

Power-forward: Jonas Jerebko

Centre: Nikola Milutinov, W Reed

Khimki Moscow start as favourites to win and are expected to fetch more points.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Will Raptors Bid For Giannis Antetokounmpo In 2021?