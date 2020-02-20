The Debate
ZEN Vs BER Euro League Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And Schedule

Basketball News

ZEN vs BER Dream11 prediction: Zenit St Petersburg host struggling Alba Berlin in the Turkish Airlines Euro League on Thursday. Here are the squad updates.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
zen vs ber dream11

Zenit St. Petersburg will go up against fellow relegation battlers Alba Berlin in the Turkish Airlines Euro League on Thursday. Both teams find themselves in the bottom half of the league standings. They will be eager to move higher up the table in the coming weeks. Zenit are on a three-match losing streak while Alba Berlin lost their last Euro League match to Real Madrid. You can play the ZEN vs BER Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the ZEN vs BER Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Austin Hollins participating in the Euro All-Star dunk contest for Zenit

ZEN vs BER Dream11 prediction

ZEN vs BER Dream11 prediction - Zenit St. Petersburg squad

Colton Iverson, Andrew Albicy, Anton Ponkrashov, Austin James Hollins, Will Thomas, Sergei Balashov, Alex Renfroe, Dmitry Khvostov, Anton Pushkov, Konstantin Shevchuk, Vladislav Truckin, Evgeny Voronov, Andrey Zubkov, Tim Abromaitis, Mateusz Ponitka, Gustavo Ayon

ZEN vs BER Dream11 prediction - Alba Berlin squad

Makai Mason, Peyton Siva, Niels Griffey, Malte Delow, Marcus Eriksson, Jonas Mattisseck, Tim Schneider, Lorenz Brenneke, Martin Hermannsmakai Mason, Kresimir Nikic, Kenneth Ogbe, Rokas Giedraitis, Johannes Thiemann, Tyler Cavanaugh, Landry Nnoko, Luke Sikma, Stefan Penoson

ZEN vs BER Dream11 match schedule

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020 
Kick-Off:  10:30 PM IST
Venue: SIBUR ARENA

ZEN vs BER Dream11 top picks

Point-guards: A Albicy 
Shooting-guards: A Hollins, M Eriksson
Small-forwards: M Ponitka, R Giedraitis, N Giffey
Power-forwards: W Thomas
Centre: G Ayon

ZEN vs BER Dream11 prediction

Alba Berlin start as favourites to win against Zenit St. Petersburg in their Euro League clash. 

Note: Please keep in mind that the ZEN vs BER Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The ZEN vs BER Dream11 selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Published:
