PUW Vs TRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Punjab Warriors will face Trinitat Royal Stars in the 42nd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 18 at 3:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our PUW vs TRS Dream11 prediction, probable PUW vs TRS playing 11 and PUW vs TRS Dream11 team.

PUW vs TRS Dream11 prediction: PUW vs TRS match preview

This will be the second match of the day for the Punjab Warriors who are earlier scheduled to face the Black Panthers in their earlier match. They have already played two matches and have one win and one loss. They lost their opening ECS T10 Barcelona match to Falco CC before bouncing back to beat the Hawks by five wickets in their second match. The Warriors will be looking to continue their winning momentum and end the day on a high by winning two matches.

The Royal Stars, on the other hand, have played just one match which they comfortably won by 8 wickets. They too are eyeing to continue the winning momentum in all the fixtures they play today. They are currently sitting at 2nd in the Group D points table and will ook to see themselves in top spot if other results go in their favour.

PUW vs TRS Dream11 prediction: Probable PUW vs TRS playing 11s

PUW : Jagdeep Singh (WK), Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Gagandeep Singh (C), Yuvrajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Mohsin Ali, Charanjeet Singh-I, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh

TRS: Mohsin Raza, Ali Raza (WK), Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Kamran Bashir, Aqeel Ansar, Sufian Ansar, Haroon Riaz, Muhammad Rafay, Amir Shahzad (C), Muhammad Shahzad

PUW vs TRS live: Top picks for PUW vs TRS Dream11 team

Gagandeep Singh

Tejpal Singh

Sufian Ansar

Aqeel Ansar

PUW vs TRS playing 11: PUW vs TRS Dream11 team

PUW vs TRS live: PUW vs TRS match prediction

As per our prediction, PUW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The PUW vs TRS match prediction and PUW vs TRS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PUW vs TRS Dream11 team and PUW vs TRS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

