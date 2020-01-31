AF-U19 Vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Afghanistan Under-19s will play against Pakistan Under-19s in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa. The match will be played on Friday, January 31, 2020. Let us look at AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.
Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Date: Friday, January 31, 2020
Time: 1.30 PM IST
Afghanistan Under-19s and Pakistan Under-19s will face off in the quarter-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup that is being played in South Africa. Rohail Nazir will captain Pakistan, while Farhan Zakhil will lead Afghanistan. Rohail Nazir and Haider Ali are the players to watch out for Pakistan, while Farhan Zakhil and Shafiqullah Ghaffari are the top picks for Afghanistan.
Pakistan Under-19: Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Rohail Nazir (c), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Abbas Afridi, Amir Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Afghanistan Under-19: Farhan Zakhil (captain), Mohammad Ishaq (wicketkeeper), Imran Mir, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah, Asif Musazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Abid Mohammadi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Fazal Haq, Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Zohaib Ahmadzai.
Captain: Shafiqullah Ghafari
Vice-captain: Rohail Nazir
Wicketkeeper – Rohail Nazir
Batsmen – Ibrahim Zadran, Farhan Zakhil, Imran Mir, Haider Ali
All-Rounders – Shafiqullah Ghafari, Qasim Akram
Bowlers – Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Fazal Haq, Noor Ahmad
Pakistan start off as the favourites against Afghanistan.
Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.