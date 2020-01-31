AF-U19 Vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Afghanistan Under-19s will play against Pakistan Under-19s in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa. The match will be played on Friday, January 31, 2020. Let us look at AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 match schedule, preview, predictions and other details of the match.

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Match Schedule

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Date: Friday, January 31, 2020

Time: 1.30 PM IST

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Match preview

Afghanistan Under-19s and Pakistan Under-19s will face off in the quarter-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup that is being played in South Africa. Rohail Nazir will captain Pakistan, while Farhan Zakhil will lead Afghanistan. Rohail Nazir and Haider Ali are the players to watch out for Pakistan, while Farhan Zakhil and Shafiqullah Ghaffari are the top picks for Afghanistan.

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Squad details

Pakistan Under-19: Haider Ali, Mohammad Shehzad, Rohail Nazir (c), Qasim Akram, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Abbas Afridi, Amir Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Afghanistan Under-19: Farhan Zakhil (captain), Mohammad Ishaq (wicketkeeper), Imran Mir, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah, Asif Musazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Abid Mohammadi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Fazal Haq, Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Zohaib Ahmadzai.

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Top Picks

Captain: Shafiqullah Ghafari

Vice-captain: Rohail Nazir

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Rohail Nazir

Batsmen – Ibrahim Zadran, Farhan Zakhil, Imran Mir, Haider Ali

All-Rounders – Shafiqullah Ghafari, Qasim Akram

Bowlers – Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Fazal Haq, Noor Ahmad

AF-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan start off as the favourites against Afghanistan.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.