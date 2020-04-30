Andre Russell Backs Chris Gayle's Jamaica Tallawahs Claim By Calling CPL Team 'weirdest'

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell joined his teammate Chris Gayle in lashing out at the popular Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Jamaica Tallawahs. On April 27, Chris Gayle slammed Jamaica Tallawahs assistant coach Ramnaresh Sarwan as well as Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller for not retaining the cricketer for the 2020 CPL season. Meanwhile, Andre Russell echoed Chris Gayle’s criticism by terming the franchise as the “weirdest” ever he has played for.

Andre Russell slams his existing CPL franchise Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell has been a part of the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise since the 2013 edition of CPL. The all-rounder recently took to Instagram and stated his opinions and experience with the side. He said that the franchise suffered from “unprofessionalism” and recalled an incident during the player’s draft of the 2018 edition.

Russell, who was captain at the time, stated that he had shared a list of names with the team management but the franchise “went about things” in their own way. He added that even at the time, he received no reply when he tried contacting the management. Recalling the experience, Andre Russell said that people are supposed to reach out all individuals and he now “realises” how Jamaica Tallawahs go about their approach.

The cricketer then predicted that the upcoming 2020 season might be his last with the franchise.

Chris Gayle calls out Ramnaresh Sarwan

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle represented Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2019 but was not retained for the 2020 edition. He cited his former West Indian teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan as a reason behind his ouster. The T20 veteran will now be representing St. Lucia Zouks instead, which is owned by Kings XI Punjab's owners KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited.

Andre Russell and Chris Gayle in IPL 2020

Both Andre Russell and Chris Gayle are slated to reprise their roles for their respective franchises in the now-postponed Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Andre Russell will continue to represent Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL after first joining the side in 2014. On the other hand, Chris Gayle will represent Kings XI Punjab alongside West Indian teammates Sheldon Cottrell and Nicholas Pooran.

