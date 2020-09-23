Andre Russell Smashes Camera Glass In Kolkata Nets Ahead Of Mumbai Game; Watch Video

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is one of the most explosive batsmen in modern-day cricket. His ability to hit the ball out of the park is unmatched, which is why he is considered as one of the most devastating batsmen in the world at the moment. Andre Russell's stunning knocks in the 2019 season for Kolkata where he single-handedly took games away from the opposition, is enough testament to his hitting prowess.

Kolkata vs Mumbai: Andre Russell brutally hits ball and breaks camera glass

The Jamaican all-rounder is currently in Abu Dhabi with Kolkata where he is set to feature for his side in their opening clash against Mumbai on Wednesday. Andre Russell was one of the few members in the Kolkata squad for Dream11 IPL that joined the team late as he was busy playing in the CPL 2020. However, after reaching Abu Dhabi where the Kolkata camp is based, Andre Russell hit the ground running to gear up for the cricketing extravaganza.

The Kolkata star has been training hard for the Dream11 IPL 2020 and the videos of his net sessions are being posted by the franchise on their social media handles. On Tuesday, the Kolkata franchise posted another video of Andre Russell batting in the nets where he smashes each ball with sheer power as he prepares for the Kolkata vs Mumbai game. At the end of the video, Andre Russell hits one delivery which smashes the camera glass and leaves it into pieces.

Meanwhile, Kolkata are all set to begin their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign when they take on Mumbai in Match 5 of the cash-rich league on Wednesday, September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Kolkata vs Mumbai match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Mumbai, who lost the Dream11 IPL 2020 curtain-raiser against Chennai, will look to make a comeback and secure a win while Kolkata will look to start the tournament with a victory.

Kolkata squad for Dream11 IPL 2020

Dinesh Karthik (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Varun Chakravarti, Chris Green.

Kolkata team schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: KOLKATA IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM