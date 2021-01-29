APFC Vs TAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Nepal One Day Cup Match Preview

Armed Police Force Club (APFC) and Tribhuwan Army Club (TAC) will lock horns in the upcoming match of the Nepal One Day Cup on Saturday, January 30 at 8:45 AM IST. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Here's a look at our APFC vs TAC Dream11 prediction, probable APFC vs TAC playing 11 and APFC vs TAC Dream11 team.

APFC vs TAC Dream11 prediction: APFC vs TAC Dream11 prediction and preview

Armed Police Force Club are currently leading the Nepal One Day Cup Group A standings with eight points. Sundeep Jora and team have played four matches so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Tribhuwan Army Club, on the other hand, are at the second spot with six points and a win-loss record of 3-1.

APFC vs TAC live: APFC vs TAC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, January 30, 2021

Time: 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Nepal

Also Read l SA W Vs PK W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, team news, 1st T20I match preview

APFC vs TAC Dream11 prediction: APFC vs TAC Dream11 team, squad list

APFC vs TAC Dream11 prediction: Armed Police Force Club squad

Subash Khakurel, Basant Regmi, Sharad Vesawkar, Bhuvan Karki, Kamal Singh, Sundeep Jora, Sumit Maharjan, Aasif Sheikh, Abinash Bohara, Kishore Mahato, Amar Routela, Shankar Rana, Rit Gautam, Pradeep Airee, Surya Tamang

APFC vs TAC Dream11 prediction: Tribhuwan Army Club squad

Rohit Paudel, Rajesh Pulami, Binod Bhandari, Sushan Bhari, Bhim Sharki, Lokesh Bam, Anil Mandal, Shahab Alam, Bikram Sob, Hari Chauhan, Jitendra Mukhiya, Aakash Chand, Raju Rijal, Harikrishna Jha

Also Read l PD vs QAL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 game preview

APFC vs TAC Dream11 prediction: APFC vs TAC Dream11 team, top picks

Armed Police Force Club: Sundeep Jora, Sharad Vesawkar, Bhuvan Karki

Tribhuwan Army Club: Bhim Sharki, Hari Chauhan, Bikram Sob

APFC vs TAC Dream11 prediction: APFC vs TAC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Subash Khakurel

Batsmen: Anil Mandal, Bhim Sharki, Sundeep Jora, Sumit Maharjan

All-Rounders: Hari Chauhan, Sharad Vesawkar, Basant Regmi

Bowlers: Sushan Bhari, Bhuvan Karki, Bikram Sob

Also Read l DG vs TAD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 match preview

APFC vs TAC live: APFC vs TAC match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that APFC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The APFC vs TAC match prediction and APFC vs TAC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The APFC vs TAC Dream11 team and APFC vs TAC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l MA vs DB Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League match preview

Image Source: Canva.com

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.