Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes And Co. Stare Down At 39-year-old Record At The 'Mecca Of Cricket'

The Australian cricket team is playing against England in the second Ashes 2023 Test match at the Lord's cricket ground in London. The Aussies have taken a strong hold over the match and just need six wickets to win on Day 5. The hosts will also look to chase down a total of 371 runs as they finished the fourth day at 114/4.

3 things you need to know

The Australian cricket team finished their second innings at 279 runs

Usman Khawaja was the highest scorer of the Aussie innings and played a knock of 77 runs from 187 balls

The Aussies are currently 1-0 up in the series

England look to level the series against the World Test Champions

Australia are the firm favourites to win the second Ashes 2023 Test and they knocked off half of the English side by the end off Day 4. Contrary to everything happening, the English cricket team has earned themselves the reputation of playing aggressive and attacking cricket in the Test format since skipper Ben Stokes and the head coach Brendon McCullum took over the team's charge. The English team has won 11 out of the 14 Tests they have played under the tenure of both the players and also has changed the whole definition of playing Test cricket.

The English team has also chased down many totals on the last day during this period such as the seven-wicket win against India in the year 2022. The Ben Stokes-led side was chasing down a total of 378 runs at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on the fourth and fifth day of the Test match.

The Indian bowlers were in good rhythm in the match but hundreds from Joe Root (142*) and Jonny Bairstow (114*) made sure that the English cricket team get over the line by seven wickets.

Will England be able to break the 39-year-old jinx at Lord's?

No team since 1984 has been able to chase a total of more than 300 at the Lord's cricket ground. The last team to do so was West Indies against England in the year 1984 when they were chasing down a total of 342 runs and defeated the hosts by nine wickets. Gordon Greenidge was the highest scorer for the Men in Maroon and played an unbeaten knock of 214 runs in 242 balls and his innings included 29 fours and two sixes. He also received the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock.

Chasing more than 250 runs in the fourth innings in English conditions is very difficult. However, the English cricket team's batting line up still has the likes of Ben Duckett, skipper Ben Stokes, and Jonny Bairstow, who can help the hosts chase down the 371 runs against the Aussies and also take them to a memorable win at the 'Mecca of cricket'.