Ashes 2023: David Warner Avoids 'war Of Words' With Broad, Receives Khawaja's Backing

Veteran Australia opener David Warner is on what could well be his final tour of England, starting with the ICC World Test Championship final against India at The Oval. Despite his dismal run in red-ball cricket over the past few years, Warner remains an integral part of the Aussie squad stationed in England. While he plays the ICC WTC fFnal ahead of the much-important Ashes 2023, the 36-year-old has said he will not get involved in any banter with England players.

During his last Ashes tour, David Warner’s weaknesses were left exposed for the world to see as long-time nemesis Stuart Broad dominated the left-handed batsman. Warner famously concluded the series with a total of 95 runs, scoring at an average of less than 10. Having said that, England’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test matches, Broad has already declared that he is all set to renew the rivalry with Warner.

"It just sells papers and clickbait"

While several English players also seem to have joined the party with their bold predictions, Warner refrained from getting into any altercation with Broad. "It just sells papers and clickbait, so I won’t be getting involved in any of that stuff. I will leave it to themselves," Warner said. The 36-year-old further added that he expects the Ashes 2023 to be in good spirits.

Warner heads into the ICC WTC final against India on the back of runs scored for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023. Prior to the IPL, Warner managed to score only 26 runs in three innings against India during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. His last notable knock came against South Africa during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne where he scored a brilliant 200.

Ashes 2023: Usman Khawaja backs David Warner

Meanwhile, his opening partner and close friend Usman Khawaja backed the former Aussie vice-captain. "I have seen him bat in the last couple of days and, I don’t want to jinx him, but he is looking good. This is probably the best I have seen him look in the nets for a while. That doesn’t always correlate to runs, but if we are any chance of Davey Warner scoring runs this could be it”.