Ashes: Why Was Jonny Bairstow Given Out? Explaining Controversial Stumping And ICC's Rule

Second Ashes Test between England-Australia has been making headlines because of various controversial reasons and day 5 of this Test match was no less than a roller-coaster ride of emotions. England needed 257 runs on the final day to level the series, all eyes were on England's skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett to take the team over the line. The contest which was expected to be a riveting contest on day five, ended in the most controversial manner.

3 Things you need to know:

Australia defeated England by 43 runs in the second test to take a 2-0 lead

Ben Stokes played a captain's knock of 155 runs

The third match of this series will take place on July 6th at Headingley, Leeds

Jonny Bairstow caught off-guard

During the 52nd over of England's chase, a highly controversial stumping incident occurred involving England's wicketkeeper-batsman, Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow left the last ball of Cameron Green's over and the ball went to the wicket-keeper Alex Carey. Jonny Bairstow started walking outside the crease assuming the ball was dead. However, alert Carey realised an opportunity to dismiss the English right-handed batter and effected a direct hit at the striker's end and surprised Bairstow who was well short of the crease.

The Aussies appealed for the stumping after which the on-field umpire went to the third umpire. There was a lot of animated discussion between Jonny Bairstow and Aussie skipper Pat Cummins as they waited for the decision and after having a clear look at what actually transpired, the third umpire adjudged Jonny Bairstow out in what could be termed a match-defining moment. As Australia went on to win the match by 43 runs to take the series lead.

Cummins-Stokes have their say on controversial stumping

During the post-match press conference, England skipper Ben Stokes was asked about Jonny Bairstow's run out to which he would not have wanted to win a game of cricket with the kind of dismissal that led to Jonny Bairstow's controversial exit.

"If the shoe was on the other foot I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that. For Australia, it was the match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no.

When Ben Stokes' comments on Bairstow's run-out were put in front of Pat Cummins, the Aussie captain didn't entertain the idea and said, "I think Carey saw it happen a few balls previously. There was no pause. Catch it and throw it at the stumps. I thought it was totally fair play," Cummins said.

"That's how the rule is. Some people might disagree, just like the catch yesterday, the rule is there."

What does ICC's rule book say on Bairstow's controversial stumping?

“According to law 20.1.2 of the MCC’s Laws of Cricket, “the ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play,” ICC stated.

After Bairstow walked back, the TV replay showed how Bairstow made a habit of walking outside the crease early. Probably Carey had noted the pattern before giving a shot at it. As stated by the ICC, in this case, the fielding side clearly considered the ball to still be in play and hence it wasn’t a dead ball.