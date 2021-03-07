'Ashwin And Axar Patel Made Life Very Hard For Us', Says England Coach Chris Silverwood

After India sealed the series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, England coach Chris Silverwood lauded the Men in Blue for putting up a tough fight, naming spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin for 'making life hard.' The England Coach also lauded India for the terrific comeback after the first Test, saying that India was a difficult place to win.

"They (Ashwin and Axar) made life very hard for us... India outplayed us and they deserve a lot of credit. They came back hard after the first Test," Silverwood said during a virtual press conference.

"We came here wanting to win this. We went hard in the first Test and won it and then India came back hard in the last three Tests. It is a very difficult place to come and win. Time and time again, history tells us that and not just for England but for other teams as well," Chris Silverwood added.

While veteran offie Ashwin picked up his eighth Man of the Series award in the India Vs England Test series, Axar worked in tandem to derail the England innings claiming 27 wickets in the series.

India defeat England, qualify for WTC finals

Team India registered a comprehensive victory on Saturday defeating England by an innings and 25 runs, finishing on top of the ICC WTC standings. Resuming their innings at 294/7, the middle-order duo of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar kept the scoreboard ticking before the former was dismissed for a well-made 43. By then the duo had already added 106 runs for the eighth-wicket stand. Missing out on a well-deserving century by just 4 runs, Sundar managed to make 96 before losing partners at the other end.

In reply, the English batsmen once again failed to make a dent as India's frontline spinners Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin wracked havoc and bagged a fifer each. Only Test skipper Joe Root (30) and middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence who looked to deny the inevitable with a fighting 50 waged a lone battle as England ultimately bundled out for 135 in their second innings.

While England has been kicked out of the World Test Championship by virtue of the series defeat, India will lock horns with New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's in June later this year.

(With Agency Inputs)

