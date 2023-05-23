Asia Cup Deadlock To End Next Week As BCCI Likely To Accept Hybrid Model: Reports

The tussle between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match and also the hosting rights of the tournament might end up soon as the Indian cricket board is likely to accept the hybrid model to organise the tournament. Asia Cup 2023 which is set to happen in Pakistan this year's August and September, might not happen in its host country as BCCI is not ready to send its team to Pakistan due to security issues.

Hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to make a statement on the issue but as per reports publiched on cricketpakistan.com, the announcement can be made any time within two weeks. Before this BCCI had made a clear stand that they will not send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan due to security issues to which PCB chief Najam Sethi had also threatened of boycotting the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup which is all set to be held in India this year in the month of October and November.

How did the rift start?

The rift started when the Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah who is also the secretary of the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCC) while revealing the schedule of the Asia Cup 2023 had not disclosed the name of the host in the schedule which was Pakistan. The then PCB chief Rameez Raja had threatened of boycotting the Cricket World Cup 2023, which was continued by the next president Najam Sethi.

During the BCCI meeting, the matter will be discussed by both parties and a final decision will be taken. The IND vs PAK clash during ODI World Cup 2023 is expected to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the final decision over the venue will be taken during the May 27 meeting.