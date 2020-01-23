AU-U19 Vs EN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Australia Under-19s will take on England Under-19s in the 16th match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 on Thursday, January 23. The match will take place at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Australia Under-19s had a forgettable start to the tournament as they lost their first game against West Indies Under-19s by 3 wickets. But they made a comeback in the second game against minnows Nigeria Under-19s as they thrashed them by 10 wickets to register a 10-wicket victory. They now have a tough task ahead to beat England Under-19s in order to qualify for the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, England Under-19s also lost their first game against West Indies Under-19s by a massive 71 runs. They will now look to regroup quickly in order to make it to the final eight. But they have a tough task ahead of themselves in the form of Australia Under-19s who are riding high on confidence from their victory over Nigeria Under-19s. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Squads

Australia Under-19s Squad: Mackenzie Harvey (Captain), Patrick Rowe(Wicket-keeper), Sam Fanning, Lachlan Hearne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tanveer Sangha, Oliver Davies, Liam Marshall, Liam Scott, Todd Murphy, Corey Kelly, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully.

England Under-19s Squad: George Balderson (Captain), Jordan Cox (Wicket-keeper), Ben Charlesworth, Jack Haynes, Joey Evison, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Kasey Aldridge, Sam Young, Dan Mousley, Tom Clark, Harry Duke.

AU-U19 vs EN-U19 Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Patrick Rowe

Batsmen: Ben Charlesworth, Jack Haynes, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Hamidullah Qadri, Kasey Aldridge, Bradley Simpson

All-Rounders: George Balderson, Tanveer Sangha (Captain), Lewis Goldsworthy

Australia Under-19s start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER