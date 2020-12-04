AUS Vs IND LIVE 1st T20I: Manish Pandey's Inclusion Excites Indian Fans On Twitter

Australia and India are battling it out in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Indian team made several changes coming into the first AUS vs IND T20. T Natarajan was drafted into the India team for the first T20I along with Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey.

AUS vs IND live: Twitterati erupt in joy as Manish Pandey gets picked for the first T20I vs Australia

1st T20I. India XI: S Dhawan, KL Rahul, V Kohli, M Pandey, S Samson, H Pandya, R Jadeja, W Sundar, D Chahar, M Shami, T Natarajan https://t.co/3MGX8WwSR8 #AusvInd — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

Pandey replaced Shreyas Iyer in the Indian batting line-up after the latter had an ordinary ODI series. Fans were constantly raising questions regarding Iyer's selection in the team after his mediocre performances. After his inclusion in Team India squad for the first T20I, the Twitterati erupted in joy. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their happiness for the Karnataka batsman who finally got an opportunity. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Finally #ManishPandey is selected for the Indian team. He is Karnataka's reliable batting champ who can win matches even with his fielding.#AUSvIND #AskCricbuzzLive #cricbuzz — Tejaswin (@tejaswin_shashi) December 4, 2020

Finally, it's good to see Manish Pandey back in the squad he deserved to play in all the white-ball matches and till now he is a lucky charm for T20I #ManishPandey #T20I #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND #ViratKohli — Vikas Kohli (@imvikaskohli) December 4, 2020

Notably, Pandey, who made his debut with the Indian cricket team back in 2015, has often been a part of the national team setup. However, it has often been noticed that the 31-year-old is seen warming the bench and not given many opportunities. It is pretty evident as the right-handed batsman has played just over 25 matches for the Indian team despite making his debut 5 years ago.

AUS vs IND score update

Meanwhile, having won the toss in the first AUS vs IND T20, Aaron Finch invited to bat first. India got off to a slow start as they lost Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Virat Kohli early in the innings. However, KL Rahul stuck at one end and scored a gritty fifty. The Men in Blue failed to capitalize in the middle overs as they lost three wickets and scored six runs within a space of 17 balls. At the end of 14 overs, India scored 93/5 with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The duo of Pandya and Jadeja who shined for India in the last ODI has a mammoth task ahead of them to guide the team to a respectable total.

India vs Australia live streaming and live scores details

For India vs Australia 1st T20I live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 1:40 PM (IST) on Friday, December 4. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st T20I will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

