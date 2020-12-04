AUS Vs IND LIVE: India Lose 3 Wickets For 6 Runs In 17 Balls, Fans Question Batting Depth

After starting the first Australia vs India T20 positively, the Indian team seems to have lost its way in the latter half of the match. It was Australia captain Aaron Finch who won the toss and decided to bowl first, with the Indian team making a solid start in the first match. However, that period was followed by one where the Indian team lost three wickets in the space of just 17 balls, with fans criticising the team over the AUS vs IND fall of wickets in the first match.

AUS vs IND LIVE: Indians falter after a confident start

It was KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan who opened the batting for India, with the left-hander being dismissed cheaply by Mitchell Starc in the third over. Despite Indian skipper Virat Kohli departing for a low score as well, it was KL Rahul and Sanju Samson who stitched together a solid partnership for the third wicket. Sanju Samson showed some great skills as he made an eye-catching 15 ball 23, while KL Rahul notched up a confident half-century before being dismissed by Moises Henriques.

Samson dismissal triggers AUS vs IND fall of wickets

The rebuilding job done by Sanju Samson and KL Rahul seemed to have gone in vain after Samson was dismissed by Moises Henriques. The young batsman departed with the scores 86-3 in 11.1 overs. However, that period triggered a come back from the Australian side, with bowlers Adam Zampa and Henriques pressurizing the Indian batsman.

Zampa too good for Pandey! Hazlewood takes a fine catch at short third #AUSvIND https://t.co/GyvVkD2JEC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2020

The next 17 balls saw just six runs being made by the Indian batsman, while also losing three wickets in the same period. Manish Pandey was dismissed by Zampa in the 13th over, with Josh Hazlewood completing a fine catch. The leg spinner gave just two runs in his over, with Moises Henriques dismissing the in-form KL Rahul in his next over as he bowled a two-run over as well.

AUS vs IND score update: Fans criticise team’s self-destruction

Good passage of play for Australia. India have lost three wickets for 6 runs in last 17 balls! — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 4, 2020

What's the use of batting depth if u treat Henriques like McGrath? Henriques has been treated with utmost dignity and respect in this series so far — Deval Shah (@DevalShah555) December 4, 2020

After the period which saw three wickets lost for just six runs, many fans trolled the Indian batsmen online. With part-time bowler Moises Henriques getting the better of Indian batsman, fans claimed that there is no use of the batting depth if the batsmen fail to get the better of part-time bowlers. Others also criticised the team’s selection, suggesting that players like Manish Pandey shouldn’t be part of the Indian side. Cricket fans also tweeted that the Indian middle-order has failed again, criticising it for not using the platform set up by the top-order batsmen.

How to watch AUS vs IND live?

