AUS Vs NZ: Ashton Agar Comically Struggles To Find The Ball In SCG Stands, Watch Video

The New Zealand cricket team toured Australia for three Chappell-Hadlee Trophy ODI matches between March 13 and March 20. However, amidst the rising worldwide panic caused by the highly-contagious Coronavirus, both Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket Board have postponed the series after the first match itself. The first ‘Aus vs NZ’ ODI was played on March 13 at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Also Read | IPL 2020: RCB Pacer Kane Richardson Misses 1st AUS Vs NZ ODI Due To Mild Sore Throat

Action before 'Aus vs NZ postponed' announcement

In the match, Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat first. Riding on crucial half-centuries from David Warner, Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne, the home side posted a competitive 258-7 from their 50 overs. In response, New Zealand could muster only 187 to fall 71 runs short of their target.

Also Read | AUS Vs NZ: NZ Pacer Lockie Ferguson Becomes Rare Debutant To Suffer Injury In Test Match

Aus vs NZ: Ashton Agar struggles in SCG stands

In the 24th over of New Zealand, the Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham belted Steve Smith towards the midwicket boundary for a huge six. Since the match was played in an empty stadium due to the Coronavirus outbreak, substitute fielder Ashton Agar himself had to go to the stands to search for the ball. The match came to a brief halt as Ashton Agar struggled to search the same. The hilarious clip of Agar’s struggles was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Aus vs NZ: Clip of Ashton Agar struggling to do a spectator’s job

Also Read | AUS Vs NZ Live Streaming, Where To Watch, Pitch And Weather Report And 1st ODI Preview

Aus vs NZ postponed: Coronavirus in Cricket

Apart from the ongoing ‘Aus vs NZ’ series, the worldwide panic caused by Coronavirus has already impacted many sporting events around the globe. In cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also cancelled the series between India and South Africa. Moreover, the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season has been postponed with a launch date of April 15 instead of the earlier planned March 29.

JUST IN: The #AUSvNZ ODI series and Australia's upcoming tour of NZ have both been postponed. More to come. pic.twitter.com/19NCqj4OHF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 14, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus Live Updates: India To Send Doctors To Italy To Collect Students' Swab Samples

Image credits: Cricket Australia Twitter