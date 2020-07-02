Hemang Badani Narrates Sachin Tendulkar's Prank That Lightened Up Javagal Srinath In 2002

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was known to play pranks on his teammates during his playing days and recently former India cricketer Hemang Badani recalled a funny incident from England's tour of India in 2002. On that tour, Sachin Tendulkar's victim was Javagal Srinath, the veteran pacer who was the most experienced in the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian side. Hemang Badani himself featured in India's ODI team in a few matches during Ganguly's captaincy.

Hemang Badani recalls Sachin Tendulkar trouser prank on Javagal Srinath

Hemang Badani posted a video on his Instagram handle where he recently recalled the entire episode. Badani said that Srinath was quite nervous ahead of the match against England and Sachin Tendulkar decided to help him relax by taking his help to play a prank on Javagal Srinath.

Hemang Badani while recalling the incident said that normally Javagal Srinath is a vocal and very confident person, but on the eve of the match, he was a little nervous. The left-handed batsman said that since he wasn’t playing the match that day, Sachin Tendulkar asked him to switch trousers and either put in his bag or in Tendulkar's bag.

He further said that after finishing his practice, Javagal Srinath got back to the dressing room and put Tendulkar's trousers on, without realising they were not his size. Hemang Badani also revealed that after Srinath bowled the first ball of the first over, the Indian side was laughing on the field and someone pointed at his trousers and asked him to look at it.

After realising that his trousers were really short, Srinath came back to the dressing room and while changing them, asked Hemang Badani who did this. Badani mischievously claimed that he did not know who it was. Javagal Srinath later found out that it was Sachin Tendulkar indeed who did it. Srinath finished with figures of 1/41 from 9 overs, but ultimately it was England who won the match in Cuttack.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries

Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut in 1989 as a 16-year-old and since then remained the part of the Indian batting line-up until his retirement. During his 24-year international journey, Sachin Tendulkar had an incredible batting record where he amassed 34,357 international runs across 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I to lead the all-time run-scoring charts. The former Indian captain also registered 51 centuries in Tests and 49 tons in ODIs.

After Sachin Tendulkar records, let's take a look at the Sachin Tendulkar centuries count in international cricket. The Master Blaster is the only batsman in cricket history of cricket to score 100 international centuries, a record which probably will remain unbroken. Tendulkar achieved his 100th international century after scoring 114 off 147 balls against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

