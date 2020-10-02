ECS T10 Frankfurt SVW Vs DCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

SV Wiesbaden 1899 are set to battle it out with Darmstadt CC in the second semi-final of the day in ECS T10 Frankfurt on Friday, October 2. The match will be played at the Frankfurt Oval at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the SVW vs DCC live streaming and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details, how to watch SVW vs DCC live in India and where to catch SVW vs DCC live scores.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: SVW vs DCC live streaming and preview

SV Wiesbaden 1899 have had a great tournament thus far, winning 3 matches in the league stage, topping Group B, On the other hand, Darmstadt CC also had a good tournament, winning 2 of their 4 matches, however they could only finish second in Group-B due to a healthier run rate. This ECS T10 Frankfurt contest promises to be an exciting one with some great talent on show from either side.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Weather report ahead of SVW vs DCC live streaming

It is likely to be a cloudy day with rain unlikely to play a part in the proceedings. Despite 90% cloud cover, humidity will be at 52%, while the temperature will hover between 9-19°C. Both teams are expected to play their full quota of overs and produce a thrilling encounter.

ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming: Pitch report ahead of SVW vs DCC live streaming

The pitch appears to be a balanced once and is a batsman's delight with the ball coming onto the bat. Bowlers will have to keep things tight on this pitch to contain the run flow of the opposition. The team winning the toss might opt to bat first.

SVW vs DCC live streaming: SVW vs DCC live in India & ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch SVW vs DCC live in India and ECS T10 Frankfurt live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For SVW vs DCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

