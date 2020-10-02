SGH Vs FCD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Game Preview

SG Hainhausen 1886 are all set to battle it out with FCA04 Darmstadt in the first semi-final of the day in ECS T10 Frankfurt on Friday. The match will be played at the Frankfurt Oval at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our SGH vs FCD Dream11 prediction, SGH vs FCD Dream11 team and the probable SGH vs FCD playing 11. SGH vs FCD live streaming will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: BCCI To Ban Players From Tournament For Bio-bubble Violation

SGH vs FCD live: SGH vs FCD Dream11 prediction and preview

SGH finished the league stage on top of the Group A standings after picking up all points on offer during the course of the league stage. They seem unstoppable at the moment and are the firm favourites to lift the title.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Joins Prestigious 5000-run Club After Knock Against Punjab

Coming to FCD, they finished second in Group B and have a huge task at hand to beat the inform SG Hainhausen 1886. It will be an interesting match as both teams will look to field their strongest players in the SGH vs FCD playing 11.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Paired Up With Devdutt Padikkal In Bangalore's New Mentorship Program: Watch

SGH vs FCD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SGH vs FCD Dream11 team

SGH vs FCD Dream11 prediction: SGH vs FCD Dream11 team: SGH squad

Waqar Ahmad Rana, Muneeb Mubashir, Haroon Malik, Ali Imran, Atta-ul Quddoos, Karim Ahmad, Naeem Ahmad, Qasrani Imran Ahmad, Asrar Ahmad, Asif Wasim, Akakhel Tariq Jan, Muneeb Ahmad, Rafeh Ahmad, Muhammad Zoaib Ali, Ali Raza Virk, Shah Wali Zadran, Asad Manzoor Malik, Tahir Ahmad -Adil, Nasir Ahmad, Yasir Ahmed, Noman Ahmed Raja.

Also Read: PCB To Lose Another ₹4 Crore After State Broadcaster Backs Out Of Media Rights Deal?

SGH vs FCD Dream11 prediction: SGH vs FCD Dream11 team: FCD squad

Bisharat Ahmed, Muneeb Ahmed, Muhammad Mudassar, Shakoor Rahimzei, Muhammad Ahmad, Zaman Khan, Badar Munir, Tahir Ahmed, Ghulam Saif and Toquir Ahmad, Yasir Hayat, Kashif Tarar, Tanzeem Ali, Anas Saeed, Ansar Hayat, Akhlaq Ahmed, Hasnain Kabeer, Umar Faroz, Muhammad Tayyab

SGH vs FCD Dream11 prediction: Top picks from SGH vs FCD Dream11 team

Rafeh Ahmad

Muneeb Mubashir

Muhammad Mudassar

Tahir Ahmed

SGH vs FCD Dream11 prediction: SGH vs FCD Dream11 team

SGH vs FCD live: SGH vs FCD match prediction

As per our SGH vs FCD match prediction, SGH will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The SGH vs FCD Dream11 prediction, SGH vs FCD top picks and SGH vs FCD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SGH vs FCD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.