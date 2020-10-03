BAL Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Balochistan are set to face Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in the 9th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Sunday in Multan Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm IST on October 4. Here is a look at our BAL vs SOP match prediction, BAL vs SOP Dream11 team and the probable BAL vs SOP playing 11.
BAL come into this match following a disappointing loss to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their previous encounter. They are currently fourth on the points table and a win in the upcoming match will help them move up in the points table. SOP are rooted at the bottom of the points table and are winless so far. At the time of writing, SOP were all set to play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
National T20 Cup 2nd XI— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2020
Northern vs Southern Punjab
Southern Punjab won by 7 wickets#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #NORvSP https://t.co/4jxUMJjui1 pic.twitter.com/pT1aY22urF
Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Usama Mir, Imran Butt, Umaid Asif, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Umar Gul.
Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).
Awais Zia
Sohaib Maqsood
Amad Butt
Zahid Mahmood
As per our BAL vs SOP match prediction, BAL will be favourites to win the contest.
