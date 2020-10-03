BAL Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

Balochistan are set to face Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in the 9th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Sunday in Multan Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm IST on October 4. Here is a look at our BAL vs SOP match prediction, BAL vs SOP Dream11 team and the probable BAL vs SOP playing 11.

Also Read: KHP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

BAL vs SOP live: BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction and preview

BAL come into this match following a disappointing loss to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their previous encounter. They are currently fourth on the points table and a win in the upcoming match will help them move up in the points table. SOP are rooted at the bottom of the points table and are winless so far. At the time of writing, SOP were all set to play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

National T20 Cup 2nd XI

Northern vs Southern Punjab



Southern Punjab won by 7 wickets#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #NORvSP https://t.co/4jxUMJjui1 pic.twitter.com/pT1aY22urF — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2020

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BAL vs SOP Dream11 team

BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs SOP playing 11: BAL squad

Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Usama Mir, Imran Butt, Umaid Asif, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Umar Gul.

Also Read: Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP Vs SOP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs SOP playing 11: SOP squad

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

Also Read: NOR Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Top picks from BAL vs SOP Dream11 team

Awais Zia

Sohaib Maqsood

Amad Butt

Zahid Mahmood

BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs SOP Dream11 team

BAL vs SOP Live: BAL vs SOP match prediction

As per our BAL vs SOP match prediction, BAL will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The BAL vs SOP Dream11 prediction, BAL vs SOP top picks and BAL vs SOP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs SOP match prediction and BAL vs SOP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.