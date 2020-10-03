KHP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will go up against Southern Punjab (SOP) in the eighth match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Saturday, October 3 at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be played at Multan International Cricket Stadium. Here is our KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction and our KHP vs SOP Dream11 team.
Southern Punjab are in desperate need of a win as they have lost all their matches and are bottom of the points table. First, they got bested by Northern Punjab by 27 runs and then lost to Central Punjab by seven wickets. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also in the same boat as they head into this fixture on the back of a loss. Mohammad Rizwan and team are second-last in the charts and have a win-loss record of 1-1 in the tournament.
Also Read l Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP vs SOP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Zohaib Khan
Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Siddiq, Umer Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf
Also Read l NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup preview
Also Read l Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR vs CEP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
Considering the recent run of form, our KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction is that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will come out on top in this contest.
Points Table - #NationalT20Cup 2020 at the end of six matches#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/kyUFpcjvae— PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 3, 2020
Also Read l Pakistan National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Shane Warne suggests changes in T20 cricket, Rajasthan mentee Jos Buttler disagrees
32 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 16 Delhi vs Kolkata pitch report and weather forecast for Sharjah
1 hour ago
Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP vs SOP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
1 hour ago
Virender Sehwag dedicates special post after Donald Trump tests COVID positive
1 hour ago
NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup preview
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Rajasthan pitch report and weather forecast for Abu Dhabi
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points