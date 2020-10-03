Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

KHP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will go up against Southern Punjab in the eighth match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Saturday.

Written By Adil Khan
Last Updated:
KHP vs SOP dream11 prediction

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will go up against Southern Punjab (SOP) in the eighth match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Saturday, October 3 at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be played at Multan International Cricket Stadium. Here is our KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction and our KHP vs SOP Dream11 team.

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SOP Dream11 team and preview

Southern Punjab are in desperate need of a win as they have lost all their matches and are bottom of the points table. First, they got bested by Northern Punjab by 27 runs and then lost to Central Punjab by seven wickets. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also in the same boat as they head into this fixture on the back of a loss. Mohammad Rizwan and team are second-last in the charts and have a win-loss record of 1-1 in the tournament.

KHP vs SOP live: KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Saturday, October 03, 2020.
  • Time: 8:00 pm IST
  • Venue: Multan International Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan

Also Read l Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP vs SOP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SOP Dream11 team, squad list

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad

Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Zohaib Khan

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Southern Punjab squad

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Siddiq, Umer Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf

Also Read l NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup preview

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SOP Dream11 team, top picks

  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi
  • Southern Punjab: Shan Masood, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Abbas

 

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SOP Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf
  • Batsmen: Mohammad Hafeez, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Sahibzada Farhan
  • All-Rounders: Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mahmood

Also Read l Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR vs CEP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

KHP vs SOP live: KHP vs SOP match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction is that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KHP vs SOP match prediction and KHP vs SOP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHP vs SOP Dream11 team and KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Pakistan National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Shane Warne suggests changes in T20 cricket, Rajasthan mentee Jos Buttler disagrees

32 mins ago

Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 16 Delhi vs Kolkata pitch report and weather forecast for Sharjah

1 hour ago

Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP vs SOP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

1 hour ago

Virender Sehwag dedicates special post after Donald Trump tests COVID positive

1 hour ago

NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup preview

1 hour ago

Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Rajasthan pitch report and weather forecast for Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS