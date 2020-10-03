KHP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will go up against Southern Punjab (SOP) in the eighth match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Saturday, October 3 at 8:00 pm IST. The match will be played at Multan International Cricket Stadium. Here is our KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction and our KHP vs SOP Dream11 team.

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SOP Dream11 team and preview

Southern Punjab are in desperate need of a win as they have lost all their matches and are bottom of the points table. First, they got bested by Northern Punjab by 27 runs and then lost to Central Punjab by seven wickets. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also in the same boat as they head into this fixture on the back of a loss. Mohammad Rizwan and team are second-last in the charts and have a win-loss record of 1-1 in the tournament.

KHP vs SOP live: KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, October 03, 2020.

Time: 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Multan International Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan

Also Read l Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP vs SOP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SOP Dream11 team, squad list

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad

Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Zohaib Khan

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Southern Punjab squad

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Siddiq, Umer Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf

Also Read l NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup preview

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SOP Dream11 team, top picks

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Abbas

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SOP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen: Mohammad Hafeez, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Sahibzada Farhan

All-Rounders: Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, Zahid Mahmood

Also Read l Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR vs CEP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

KHP vs SOP live: KHP vs SOP match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction is that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will come out on top in this contest.

Points Table - #NationalT20Cup 2020 at the end of six matches#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/kyUFpcjvae — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 3, 2020

Note: The KHP vs SOP match prediction and KHP vs SOP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHP vs SOP Dream11 team and KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Pakistan National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.