Pakistan National T20 Cup KHP Vs SOP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cricket team will face off against Southern Punjab in the eighth match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The KHP vs SOP match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Multan Cricket Stadium on October 3. Here are the KHP vs SOP live streaming details, info on how to watch KHP vs SOP live in India and the KHP vs SOP pitch and weather report.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: KHP vs SOP preview

After losing their first match against the current table-toppers Northern Pakistan, a revitalised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be prepared to face Southern Punjab. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bounced back from their disastrous 79-run loss against Northern Pakistan with a resounding victory over Balochistan. Shaheen Shah Afridi's brilliant five-for gave the side a fighting chance against their opponents, who were restricted to an achievable 152 runs.

The chase was effectively dealt with by the team's senior batsmen. Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez and Iftikhar Ahmed put up a great performance and finished the game in just 17 overs. While three other teams have two points each, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are in fifth place due to their net run rate of -1.201. They will go into their encounter today hoping to add two points to their name.

Southern Pakistan have made a less than ideal start to the Pakistan National T20 Cup. They are the only side to have not won a single game in the tournament so far. Despite getting off to a good start owing to captain Shan Masood and Sohaib Maqsood, and setting a 200-run total, the team lost the plot late on. Central Punjab chased down the huge total in just 18.5 overs. The SOP bowling lineup failed miserably and will hope to hit their stride in tonight's match.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: KHP vs SOP live streaming details

The Pakistan National T20 Cup live will not be televised in India. Indian audiences can catch KHP vs SOP live streaming on the PTV Network App. KHP vs SOP live streaming will also be available on PCB's Youtube page. For National T20 Cup live updates, fans can visit the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official website. KHP vs SOP live streaming snippets and live scores will be available on the social media accounts of the respective teams as well as of the PCB.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: KHP vs SOP pitch report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium is batting friendly. Of the six Pakistan National T20 Cup matches that taken place at the ground, the highest score has been 242 by the Northern Pakistan side. The lowest total has been 152 by Balochistan. Three of the six matches have been won chasing and three have been won batting first.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: KHP vs SOP weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather today will be warm with plenty of sunshine. Humidity will be at 36% and the temperature during the match will be 32°C. There is no prediction for rain, meaning we should have an uninterrupted KHP vs SOP live streaming experience.

Image Credits: PCB Twitter

