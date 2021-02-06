BBL 2021 Final Sixers Vs Scorchers Live Stream, Pitch Report And Sydney Weather Forecast

Sydney Sixers will lock horns with Perth Scorchers in the final of the Big Bash League 2020-21 on Saturday, February 6 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. The Sixers vs Scorchers live streaming will commence at 2:10 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is the Sixers vs Scorchers live streaming, where to catch Sixers vs Scorchers live scores, Sixers vs Scorchers squads, Sydney weather forecast and Sixers vs Scorchers pitch report.

BBL 2021 final: Sixers vs Scorchers match preview

Sydney Sixers have been clinical in the tournament so far. They topped the league stage by some margin, having won 9, lost 5 out of the 14 games they played. The Sixers continued with their blistering form by thrashing the Scorchers in the Qualifier by 9 wickets to make a place for themselves in the final. They would like to capitalize on their good form and defend their title by beating Perth in the BBL 2021 final.

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers finished the league phase at the second spot with eight wins, five losses and one no result from 14 matches. The Scorchers were trounced by the Sixers in the Qualifier but they made a smashing comeback by beating Brisbane Heat by 49 runs in the Challenger to book a berth in the BBL final. Sydney and Perth have squared off on three occasions in the competition with the former winning two games to Perth's one. The Scorchers who are the most successful BBL team (3 titles) will look to draw level 2-2 by defeating the Sixers in the BBL final.

BBL final live: Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers squads

Sydney Sixes: Moises Henriques (Captain), Josh Philippe (Wicketkeeper), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Nicholas Bertus, Steve O’Keefe, Jackson Bird, Lloyd Pope, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Justin Avendano, Jack Edwards, Gurinder Sandhu, Jake Ball, Ben Manenti.

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (Captain), Josh Inglis (Wicketkeeper), Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Jason Roy, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kelly, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson.

Sixers vs Scorchers pitch report and Sydney weather forecast

The surface at Sydney has always favoured the batsmen with runs coming galore. The pitch for BBL final is a flat track and batters are going to enjoy batting on the wicket. Pacers are in for a tough time, however, spinners could come into action due to the slowness of the pitch. The average first innings score in the last two international games played her is 190. According to our pitch report, the team winning the toss should look to bowl first in the game laden with pressure.

As fas as Sydney weather forecast is concerned, the temperature during the game will hover around 23 throughout the game. The conditions will be extremely humid with the humidity ranging between 85-90%. There will be a significant cloud cover during the BBL final with heavy rain being predicted during the game which is why there's a cloud of uncertainty looming over the all-important BBL final.

Sixers vs Scorchers live streaming and live scores details

For Sixers vs Scorchers live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD) at 2:10 PM (IST) on Saturday, February 6. For Sixers vs Scorchers live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the Big Bash League, as well as, the franchise. The BBL final live streaming will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

