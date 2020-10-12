ECS T10 Barcelona FCC Vs BCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Fateh Cricket Club will battle it out with Bengali Cricket Club in the fourth game of the European Cricket Series T10 Barcelona. The match is scheduled to begin on October 12 at 6:30 pm IST from the Montjuic Ground. Here are the FCC vs BCC live stream details, how to watch the FCC vs BCC live in India, the FCC vs BCC pitch and weather report and match preview.

🏏🇪🇸 Businessman Sohel Gazi kindly sponsoring Bengali CC kit for European Cricket Series Barcelona. And there was even cake!🍰🎂https://t.co/z3nkrNSiqg pic.twitter.com/tL1mO1gc0g — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 10, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs BCC live streaming info and preview

According to the European Cricket website, the Bengali Cricket Club was founded in 2007. At the time, it was one of the only cricket clubs in the Catalonia region of Spain. The side comprises of highly experienced Bangladeshi domestic players and some relatively inexperienced youngsters. Going into the ECS T10 Barcelona, this will be BCC's second match of the day. The Bengali Cricket Club will face off against the Catalunya Tigers CC at 4:30 pm IST today in their opening fixture.

They will hope to already have points on the board as they go into their match against Fateh Cricket Club. Two wins today could give BCC an edge and put them at the top of the table on the very first day of the tournament.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs BCC live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSS game will not be televised live in India. The ECS T10 FCC vs BCC live streaming will begin at 6:30 pm IST on the European Cricket Network website. For fans in the Indian subcontinent, FCC vs BCC live streaming will be available on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports. FCC vs BCC live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and social media channels.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs BCC pitch report

The pitch looks balanced and should provide something for bowling and batting. The dry, hot weather conditions in Barcelona will tilt the proceedings slightly in favour of the batsmen. The team that bats first will hope to set up an above-par total to give their bowlers a chance to defend the score.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs BCC weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather for the ECS T10 Barcelona FCC VS BSS match today will be sunny. Humidity at the time of the match will be at 28% and the maximum temperature will be 20°C. No rain has been predicted for today, so we can expect a full 10-overs-a-side game.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter

